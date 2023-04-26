What draft picks does Miami have? Here's when the Dolphins will go in the 2023 NFL Draft

It's time for the 2023 NFL Draft ... but not quite yet for Miami Dolphins fans. They'll have to wait a bit longer to see who will join Tua Tagovailoa on coach Mike McDaniel's squad.

GM Chris Grier has had another busy offseason. He beefed up the defense by hiring Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator and adding cornerback Jalen Ramsey and linebacker David Long. He also signed wide receivers Chosen Anderson (née Robbie Anderson) and Braxton Berrios to supplement Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

But barring some last-minute dealing, Dolphins fans with a love for the draft will be left waiting for a while. Here's why.

How many picks do the Dolphins have in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Miami has four picks in the NFL Draft, and none until the second day of the draft.

What draft picks do the Dolphins have in 2023?

Here are Miami's picks heading into the NFL Draft:

Round 2, pick 20 (No. 51 overall)

Round 3, pick 21 (No. 84 overall)

Round 6, pick 20 (No. 197 overall)

Round 7, pick 21 (No. 238 overall)

Why don't the Dolphins have any first-round draft picks?

The NFL ruled that Miami would forfeit its first-round draft pick in 2023 and its third-round draft pick in 2024 after a league investigation "into whether the team violated league policies pertaining to the integrity of the game."

The league said the Dolphins had "impermissible communications" with Tom Brady in 2019-20 and again in the 2021 offseason about giving the future Hall of Fame quarterback part of ownership, a possible front office position and possibly playing for the team. It also found the Dolphins had illegal talks with Sean Payton in 2022 about the former Super Bowl winner becoming Miami's head coach.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross was fined $1.5 million and suspended for about two months. The league also investigated claims from former Miami coach Brian Flores that Ross offered him $100,000 per loss in 2019, but found no evidence of intentional tanking.

The Dolphins will still make an impact on the first round, if in a roundabout way. Miami had another first-round pick in the 2023 draft when they swapped picks with San Francisco in 2021, allowing the 49ers to draft quarterback Trey Lance. But the Dolphins traded that pick to the Broncos for pass rusher Bradley Chubb last season. Denver then dealt that pick, which became the 29th overall based on the Niners' finish last season, to the New Orleans Saints for the rights to ... head coach Sean Payton, who had retired before the 2022 season.

