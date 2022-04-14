Former Patriots exec: Dolphins have better chance at AFC East than Patriots
One team has gotten better, and the other has gotten worse.
The Bengals see big things in the future for Tee Higgins.
Thor Nystrom's sorts through a loaded offensive tackle class and ranks the top-20 with comps, RAS scores, and advanced stat rankings (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
Size isn't a skill but size, speed and quickness from a receiver drafted in the top 100 produced at the top of the NFL last year:
Destanni Henderson is the ninth player under Dawn Staley to be selected in the WNBA Draft, 13th overall for the USC women's basketball program.
Team USA hopes Asheville will pack Harrah's Cherokee Center again this weekend — and raise money for Ukraine by doing so.
Free-agent quarterback Geno Smith is re-signing with the Seattle Seahawks, where he spent the last three years backing up Russell Wilson.
Mel Kiper is back and this time it is a 2 round mock which means Browns fans can celebrate or bemoan the addition of an interior defensive lineman:
Matt Harmon analyzes the NFL teams most likely to draft a wide receiver when they're on the clock.
Russell Wilson is gone, but Geno Smith is back. The man who started multiple games in 2021 after Wilson suffered a finger injury has resigned with the Seahawks, per multiple reports. It’s a one-year deal. It will be Smith’s third season in Seattle, and his tenth in the NFL. The 2013 second-round pick initially played [more]
Mac Jones might have been QB1 in this draft class if he'd waited a year.
Letters to the editor.
Here's a look at where all the Eagles' free agents from the 2021 team have landed so far. By Dave Zangaro
The other 31 owners may not have been the only victims of the alleged Washington Commanders scheme to divert revenue from NFL games to other events held at FedEx Field. If the allegations regarding a ticket-sales shell game are true, the NFL Players Association may have something to say about the situation. It’s a simple [more]
National Park Service says the kittens are the first mountain lions in a 20-year study affected by parvo.
Former Eagles starting cornerback Steven Nelson is reportedly signing with the Houston Texans. By Dave Zangaro
The NFL draft's first-round order has been repeatedly reconfigured by a rash of trades. More deals, however, could provide additional twists.
Former Broncos first-round pick Paxton Lynch and All-America linebacker Scooby Wright among some familiar names playing in revamped USFL.
After spending 2021 with the #Ravens, former #Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins is taking his talents to the NFC North.
Jonathan M. Alexander of The Charlotte Observer believes the Panthers will ultimately end up employing either Jimmy Garoppolo or Baker Mayfield under center in 2022.