Former Patriots exec: Dolphins have better chance at AFC East than Patriots

BGR

Behold, the missing link between your TV and true hands-free Alexa voice control: Amazon’s Fire TV Blaster. It lets you control your TV with Alexa, and even your soundbar if you have one connected. You might not have even heard of this nifty little gadget before now. But once you try one, you might wonder … The post Control your TV with Alexa for $19.99 with this Fire TV Blaster deal appeared first on BGR.