What draft pick to the Raiders regret the most in franchise history?

Every team has draft misses. That’s just the nature of the draft, as no one is going to hit on every first-round pick. However, there are a few teams who have missed in big ways at the top of the draft. And yes, that includes the Raiders.

In a recent article by Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports, he wrote about every team’s biggest draft whiffs and the players they should have selected instead. For the Raiders, that was none other than JaMarcus Russell in the 2007 NFL Draft.

Here is what he had to say about that pick and where the Raiders should have gone at No. 1:

“Adding insult to injury here is the fact that the Raiders missed out on acquiring several future stars with the No. 1 overall pick. Among them are Hall of Fame receiver Calvin Johnson (the No. 2 overall pick), tackle Joe Thomas (the No. 3 overall pick), running backs Peterson (the No. 7 overall pick) and Marshawn Lynch (the 12th overall pick) and linebacker Patrick Willis (the 11th overall pick). Instead, the Raiders chose Russell, who compiled a 7-18 record as their starting quarterback.”

Russell was a clear bust in the NFL. We certainly don’t need to rehash that for the millionth time. But the better question is, where should the Raiders have gone at No. 1?

The offense certainly could have used Calvin Johnson as Jerry Porter and Ronald Curry weren’t long-term answers. But they also could have used Joe Thomas as Barry Sims was the starting left tackle in 2007. Both players went on to be among the best ever at their respective position.

Patrick Willis wasn’t an option as the Raiders felt great about Kirk Morrison and Thomas Howard going into the year, so the decision comes down to Johnson vs. Thomas.

So, who would you have drafted at No. 1 with hindsight being 20/20?