How each draft pick dealt by 49ers in trade up for Trey Lance was used

All of the picks the 49ers dished out in the move up to the No. 3 pick in the 2021 draft have been used.

San Francisco a month before that year’s draft sent their 2021, 2022 and 2023 first-round picks, as well as a 2022 third-round pick to the Dolphins so they could jump into the top three and ultimately select quarterback Trey Lance.

While some of those picks changed hands a couple times before they were used, the final one was made Thursday on Day 1 of the 2023 draft. San Francisco would’ve held the No. 29 pick after losing to the Eagles in the NFC championship game. Instead that pick wound up with the Saints.

Here are the players taken with each of the picks involved in the Lance deal:

2021: Round 1, Pick 12

The Pick: DE/LB Micah Parsons, Penn State

This selection went from Miami, to Philadelphia, to Dallas. Parsons quickly became a force on the Cowboys’ defense. He was the Defensive Rookie of the Year, then finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting in his second season. He’s been a Pro Bowler and First-Team All-Pro twice in two years.

2022: Round 1, Pick 29

The Pick: OL Cole Strange, Chattanooga

This one changed hands several times. Miami traded it to the Chiefs, who spun it to the Patriots. Strange started all 17 games at left guard for New England as a rookie with mixed success.

2022: Round 3, Pick 102

The Pick: LB Channing Tindall, Georgia

Miami kept this compensatory selection for themselves. Tindall played in 16 games mostly on special teams for the Dolphins last year (nine defensive snaps). He was credited with three tackles.

2023: Round 1, Pick 29

The Pick: DL Bryan Bresee, Clemson

The Saints landed this pick after it went from the Dolphins to the Broncos. Denver then dealt it to New Orleans in the deal that landed them head coach Sean Payton. Bresee had 9.0 sacks in 26 games at Clemson.

