Draft one week away, Black Bears wrap up homestand with fourth straight win

Jul. 4—MORGANTOWN — Don't look now, but the MLB draft is one week away.

Come June 11, a new crop of aspiring major leaguers will be selected to enter into one of 30 franchises' farm systems.

The West Virginia Black Bears are filled with young talent hoping to catch a scouts eye and find themselves on draft boards come next Sunday. Those individual goals have led to a surge by the team as a whole, as the Black Bears have won four straight games after a convincing 14-3 victory over the State College Spikes.

West Virginia did not receive much resistance from State College pitching Saturday, scoring at least one run in each of the first six innings, and racking up 17 hits as a unit.

Austin Peay's Garrett Spain headlined the day offensively, smashing four doubles on a 5-6 day which included three runs and five RBIs.

"Just try to attack like I always do," Spain said after the game. "Some luck comes in there like always, luck was on my side tonight, it was fun."

Tucker Mitchell, Freylin Minyety, Kyle Hess and Max Wright joined Spain in getting multiple hits in the game— Mitchell going 2-5 Minyety going 2-6, Hess going 3-5, and Wright going 2-4.

Wright crossed home plate three times and batted in one. Hess finished with two runs and three RBIs. Minyety brought in two and scored once. Mitchell scored a run and hit an RBI.

The Black Bears scored two in the first, a continuation of a trend of early offense for West Virginia. The Black Bears put up a 9-run third inning on June 29 and a 5-run first inning on July 2, a sure sign of hot bats from the first-place NYPL squad.

Tucker Mitchell recorded an RBI double and Hess an RBI single in the opening frame. The Black Bears would double their score by the end of the second off the bat of Spain, who brought in Wright and Jake Reinhardt with a two RBI double.

While the Black Bears' offense was off and running from the start, West Virginia starter Joshua South kept the Spikes' offense from ever leaving first gear. South pitched five innings of shutout baseball, allowing three hits, one walk, and whiffing seven.

"I'm a ground-ball pitcher, it keeps the pitch count down and keeps the defense in it," South said. "I was lucky enough tonight to get some weak contact that stayed in the infield a lot. Defense helped out, and it always helps to have run support too."

State College did find more success against South's replacement, Tyler Grauer. The Spikes brought in three runs off the Indiana State redshirt senior.

After State College finally put runs on the board in the top of the sixth, the Black Bears responded by plating six in the bottom of the sixth. Five West Virginia batters reached safely before the Spikes registered an out. Two batters came to the plate twice.

The Black Bears will have to venture away from Monongalia County Ballpark next week, as they hit the road to take on the Mahoning Valley Scrappers and Frederick Keys in what will be their last action before an extended break from July 9 to July 14.

Every at-bat and pitch is magnified for West Virginia's prospects as draft day comes closer. How Sunday unfolds could be viewed as a measure of success for Jedd Gyorko's squad. MiLB.com described the draft league as a place where draft-eligible players could "boost their stocks one last time before hearing their names called."

"Everybody's excited, just trying to get through these next five days, most of the guys are going to go home and be with their families," Spain said. "There's a chance it's a very sentimental time that you're going to remember forever with your friends and your family and for yourself. I'm looking forward to it."

"We always talk about how we're interested to see who's going to get drafted from the team," South said. "We're always among the best teams in the leagues, so we're always interested in what's going to happen there and we're all going to be super excited and happy for each other, we're just ready for it to get here at this point."

Box Score

Player AB R H RBI BB SO 2B 3B HR

Garrett Spain 6 3 5 5 0 0 4 0 0

Freylin Minyety 6 1 2 2 0 1 1 0 0

Tucker Mitchell 5 1 2 1 1 2 1 0 0

Ryan McCoy 4 1 0 0 2 2 0 0 0

Kyle Hess 5 2 3 3 0 1 0 1 0

Grant Hussey 4 1 1 0 0 3 0 0 0

Kaeber Rog 3 1 1 1 1 1 0 0 0

Max Wright 4 3 2 1 0 1 0 0 0

Jake Reinhardt 4 1 1 0 1 2 0 0 0

Total 41 14 17 13 5 13 6 1 0

Player IP H R ER BB SO HR

Joshua South 5 3 0 0 1 7 0

Tyler Grauer .2 4 3 3 1 0 0

Mason Studstill 1.1 0 0 0 0 3 0

Trent Vietmeier 1 0 0 0 0 0 0

Madison Jeffrey 1 0 0 0 0 0 0

Total 9 7 3 3 2 10 0

Reach Nick Henthorn at (304) 367-254 or by email at nhenthorn@timeswv.com.