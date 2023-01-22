The Draft Network gives the Browns Keeanu Benton in 2023 NFL Mock Draft

We are now in full swing heading toward the 2023 NFL Draft as mock drafts will become a prevalent thing. We have our own here at Browns Wire, but we will also cover who the Cleveland Browns land in other mock drafts around the nation on different sites. In a mock draft done by Keith Sanchez at The Draft Network, the Browns were given Wisconsin defensive tackle Keeanu Benton.

The Wisconsin defensive tackle, however, would not be the choice if it were my choice as a few others are graded above him in my rankings. Alabama defensive tackle Byron Young remains one of the most slept-on prospects in the class, and Florida’s Gervon Dexter should come off the board before Benton as well.

