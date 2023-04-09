Draft meetings, departures, cap space and other Rams stories for Cardinals fans

We have reached the end of another week in the NFL offseason and that means it is time to check in with the rest of the NFC West and see what has been going on with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

What is new with the Los Angeles Rams?

Below are a few stories from the last week that Cardinals fans should know about.

Cap space cleared

The Rams have cleared a lot of cap space this offseason. In fact, they have cleared more cap space than anyone else in the league.

Rams met with Old Dominion TE Zach Kuntz

The Rams recently met with Old Dominion tight end Zach Kuntz.

13 offseason departures

The Rams have had 13 players leave this offseason. They are ranked from most important to least important.

Former Rams OL Chandler Brewer signs with Jaguars

The Rams lose an offensive lineman in the offseason. Chandler Brewer, a guard, signed with the Jaguars.

Rams met privately with pass rusher

The Rams met privately with Northwestern edge defender Adetomiwa Adebawore.

