Draft Knights: The 48 UCF players selected in the NFL draft in program history

The NFL Draft has finally arrived, a long-awaited weekend for UCF's hopefuls to hear their names called and continue their playing careers.

It's certainly not expected to be as memorable for the Knights as 2021, when a record five players were picked between Rounds 2-7. But there are a few athletes who could continue the current string of six straight years with at least one selection.

Long snapper Alex Ward, invited to both the Reese's Senior Bowl and the NFL scouting combine earlier this year, is widely regarded as the top player available at his position. He could become the 10th long snapper selected within the last 14 years.

Long snapper Alex Ward, left, and defensive lineman Anthony Montalvo were among the nine UCF athletes to work out in front of NFL scouts at the school's pro day.

Offensive tackle Ryan Swoboda, running back Isaiah Bowser and safety Divaad Wilson are among those who tested well in the pre-draft process and stand a chance of sneaking into the late stages of Day 3.

Entering the weekend, UCF has had 48 players drafted by NFL franchises. It's a list that includes four first-rounders, most notably a pair of quarterbacks, and six Pro Bowl nominees.

Defensive back Divaad Wilson completed a broad jump of 10 feet, 6 inches, during UCF's pro day.

Draft status, of course, does not always correlate to production; Kamar Aiken, Atari Bigby, A.J. Bouye, Leger Douzable, Cornell Green, Mike Gruttadauria, Charley Hughlett, Justin McCray and Matt Prater each spent at least a half-decade in the league.

But, for now, let's focus on those who received the call. Here are all 48 drafted UCF football players, and how they did in the pros.

UCF's most recent draft pick, Kalia Davis missed the 2022 season recovering from a torn ACL.

Position: Defensive tackle

Drafted: 220th overall (Round 6) by the San Francisco 49ers in 2022

Buzz: Davis is yet to play for the 49ers after spending his entire rookie season on the NFI (non-football injury) list. Fully recovered from an ACL tear suffered in October 2021, the 6-foot-2, 310-pound Pensacola native is expected to join the defensive line rotation this fall.

Richie Grant

Falcons safety Richie Grant blocks a punt by the Cardinals' Andy Lee during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Position: Safety

Drafted: 40th overall (Round 2) by the Atlanta Falcons in 2021

Buzz: Hailing from the same high school as Ward, Fort Walton Beach's Choctawhatchee, Grant became a full-time starter for the Falcons in his second year. He snagged two interceptions, broke up seven passes and finished second on the team with 123 tackles (70 solo).

Aaron Robinson has started four games for the New York Giants the last two seasons, but missed significant time due to injury.

Position: Cornerback

Drafted: 71st overall (Round 3) by the New York Giants in 2021

Buzz: Set to enter his third pro season, Robinson will work his way back from partial ACL and MCL tears that landed him on injured reserve last October. He's played in nine games for the Giants, starting four, and registered 32 total tackles with four pass breakups.

Jacob Harris (87) won a Super Bowl ring during his rookie year with the Los Angeles Rams.

Position: Wide receiver

Drafted: 141st overall (Round 4) by the Los Angeles Rams in 2021

Buzz: Harris played nine games as a rookie — 137 snaps on special teams, 15 on offense — and won a Super Bowl ring. Though the Rams' title defense was nothing short of dismal, the ultra-athletic 6-foot-5, 211-pound converted tight end hauled in his first NFL reception, a 6-yard gain in Week 12 against the eventual champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Chiefs wide receiver Marcus Kemp carries the ball as he is pursued by Cardinals defensive back Tay Gowan during the third quarter of the preseason game against the Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on August 20, 2021.

Position: Cornerback

Drafted: 223rd overall (Round 6) by the Arizona Cardinals in 2021

Buzz: Gowan has been a part of three teams in his two NFL seasons — drafted by the Cardinals, traded to the Philadelphia Eagles as part of the Zach Ertz deal and picked up off waivers by the Minnesota Vikings. He's suited up for five games and signed a reserve/future contract in January.

New England Patriots wide receiver Tre Nixon (82) makes a catch as New York Giants cornerback Zyon Gilbert (38) defends during the second half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Position: Wide receiver

Drafted: 242nd overall (Round 7) by the New England Patriots in 2021

Buzz: A shoulder injury cost Nixon most of his redshirt senior season, but the Patriots spent one of the final picks of the 2021 draft on the Viera native who caught 108 balls for 1,652 yards and 13 touchdowns at UCF. Nixon remains a member of the Patriots, though he has yet to be elevated from the practice squad.

Gabe Davis, who lit up the Kansas City Chiefs for 201 yards and four touchdowns in the playoffs two seasons ago, caught a career-high seven TDs for the Buffalo Bills last year.

Position: Wide receiver

Drafted: 128th overall (Round 4) by the Buffalo Bills in 2020

Buzz: Davis produced one of the gaudiest receiving stat lines in NFL playoff history during Buffalo's memorable shootout loss in Kansas City two seasons ago: eight catches, 201 yards and a record-setting four touchdowns. In his third season, Davis set career highs in targets (98), receptions (48) and receiving yards (836) with seven TDs, though he dropped nine balls and was the intended receiver for six of Josh Allen's 14 interceptions. The 24-year-old enters a contract year and could be due a big raise, in Buffalo or elsewhere, next spring.

A former second-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys, Trysten Hill (97) has seven TFLs and 1.5 sacks in 31 career games.

Position: Defensive tackle

Drafted: 58th overall (Round 2) by the Dallas Cowboys in 2019

Buzz: Hill never truly lived up to the second-round billing in Dallas, with his tenure marred by an October 2020 ACL tear and a two-game suspension in 2021 for punching Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson in a post-game altercation. He's since joined Arizona on waivers, and then signed with the Cleveland Browns as a free agent in March. In 31 career games, Hill has 39 tackles, seven TFLs and 1½ sacks.

The Minnesota Vikings drafted former UCF cornerback Mike Hughes 30th overall in 2018.

Position: Cornerback

Drafted: 30th overall (Round 1) by the Minnesota Vikings in 2018

Buzz: UCF's most recent first-rounder, and still a cult hero for his War on I-4 reservation for six in the cabanas, Hughes returned his first career interception for a 28-yard touchdown as a rookie. He's collected two more picks and started 18 of his 57 NFL games, including stints with Kansas City and, most recently, Detroit. Quarterbacks have totaled a passer rating over 100 or better throwing at Hughes in four of his five NFL seasons. The Atlanta Falcons handed Hughes a two-year contract in March, and he'll offer some versatility in their scheme — lining up 268 times on the boundary, and 220 in the slot last year, per Pro Football Focus.

Tre'Quan Smith

Tre'Quan Smith caught five touchdowns as a rookie for the New Orleans Saints in 2018.

Position: Wide receiver

Drafted: 91st overall (Round 3) by the New Orleans Saints in 2018

Buzz: Smith left UCF ranked in the top-10 all-time in 100-yard receiving games (11), touchdown receptions (22), receptions (168), yards per reception (16.4) and receiving yards (2,758). As a rookie, he blossomed into a key member of Drew Brees' receiving corps with 28 catches for 427 yards and five touchdowns. Smith has played in 66 games across five seasons for the Saints and will enter the final year of a two-year, $6 million contract extension in 2023.

Jordan Akins' second spell with the Houston Texans was his most successful, setting new career highs in targets (54), receptions (37), receiving yards (495) and touchdowns (five) in the 2022 season.

Position: Tight end

Drafted: 98th overall (Round 3) by the Houston Texans in 2018

Buzz: A former third-round pick of the Texas Rangers, Akins pursued football after a four-year stint in the minor leagues. The former All-AAC selection was drafted roughly a week after his 26th birthday, and he has since had two separate spells with Houston. Akins' impromptu 2022 return to the Texans resulted in his biggest numbers to date with career highs in targets (54), receptions (37), receiving yards (495) and touchdowns (five). He'll reunite with Deshaun Watson in Cleveland this season after signing a two-year, $3.9 million deal in March.

Shaquem Griffin

The Griffins: Twin brothers Shaquem and Shaquill Griffin both play in the NFL. Shaquem plays for the Seattle Seahawks and Shaquill currently plays for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Position: Linebacker

Drafted: 141st overall (Round 5) by the Seattle Seahawks in 2018

Buzz: A true UCF icon and the emotional leader of the undefeated 2017 Knights' defense, Griffin broke ground as the first one-handed player ever drafted into the NFL. Born with amniotic band sequence that resulted in the amputation of his left hand at the age of 4, Griffin reunited with twin brother Shaquill (more on him in a moment) in Seattle and spent three full seasons with the franchise. He logged over 200 special teams snaps twice, and tallied his first — and only — sack in 2020. Griffin announced his retirement last August and accepted a position to join the NFL Legends Community, assisting current and former players with the transition into and out of the game and navigating mental health issues.

Shaquill Griffin

Position: Cornerback

Drafted: 90th overall (Round 3) by the Seattle Seahawks in 2017

Buzz: The slightly elder — by less than two minutes — Griffin twin quickly became an important cog in the Seahawks' secondary. He started 11 games as a rookie and recorded 15 pass breakups, and then earned a nomination to the Pro Bowl in 2019. Four productive seasons in Seattle led to a massive payday (three years, $40 million) from the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021. Griffin underwhelmed with the Jaguars, playing just 19 games before his release in early March. Still a free agent, Griffin has totaled 327 tackles, 12 TFLs, 59 PBUs and six picks.

Nov 27, 2016; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Breshad Perriman (18) catches a touchdown over Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Darqueze Dennard (21) in the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium.

Position: Wide receiver

Drafted: 26th overall (Round 1) by the Baltimore Ravens in 2015

Buzz: Perriman's father, Brett, spent a decade in the NFL — and he's suddenly closing in on a similar tenure. His size and speed enticed the Ravens at the back end of the first round, but Perriman's time in the Charm City was plagued by injuries, drops and an inability to separate. However, he enjoyed a couple of renaissance campaigns — most notably in his first spell with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019 when he set career highs across the board with 36 receptions, 645 yards and six touchdowns. Currently looking for a new home, Perriman's career stats read 145 receptions for 2,343 yards and 16 scores in 80 games for Baltimore, Cleveland, Tampa Bay and the New York Jets.

Clayton Geathers

Clayton Geathers, a former fourth-round pick, became a starter at safety for the Indianapolis Colts and registered 244 tackles over five seasons.

Position: Safety

Drafted: 109th overall (Round 4) by the Indianapolis Colts in 2015

Buzz: Nicknamed "Porcupine" as a youngster in Georgetown, S.C., because nobody could touch him in youth football, Geathers followed his uncle Jumpy and three cousins into the NFL. He played 15 games in a promising rookie year and took over the starting free safety role before a November 2016 neck injury cost him the better part of two seasons. Geathers reclaimed the role in 2018, started 22 games and picked off Matt Ryan in a Week 3 win in 2019. Now UCF's assistant director of player personnel under Gus Malzahn, Geathers tallied 244 tackles (183 solo), five QB hits and 10 PBUs in five years with Indianapolis.

Blake Bortles

Position: Quarterback

Drafted: 3rd overall (Round 1) by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2014

Buzz: A monster redshirt junior season catapulted Bortles, one capped off by the Knights' landmark Fiesta Bowl win over Baylor, from relative unknown to the first quarterback off the board in 2014. Bortles certainly had his low points, leading the league with 18 interceptions in his second season and posting a career win-loss record of 24-49, but there were franchise quarterback glimpses in his five-year stay in Jacksonville. His 35 touchdown passes in 2015 remains a franchise record, and Bortles nearly helped the franchise reach the Super Bowl in 2017 — the less said about Myles Jack's knee, the better for Jags fans. Now retired, Bortles completed 59.3% of his throws for 17,649 yards, 103 touchdowns and 75 picks, and he rushed for 1,766 yards (6.2 per carry) and eight more scores. Oh, and he punted a ball in London once that no one is quite sure ever landed.

Storm Johnson

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Storm Johnson (34) carries the ball past Washington Redskins nose tackle Jerrell Powe (72) during the third quarter at FedEx Field. The Jaguars won 17-16. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

Position: Running back

Drafted: 222nd overall (Round 7) by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2014

Buzz: Long before Trent Baalke brought the Clemson backfield tandem of Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne to Duval County in the same draft, David Caldwell paired Bortles with his running mate, Johnson. He lasted just one season with the Jaguars, rushing 29 times for 86 yards and two touchdowns in six games. Short stints in Tampa Bay and Miami followed, as did cameos in the Canadian Football League and the Alliance of American Football.

Latavius Murray

Latavius Murray, drafted 181st overall in 2013, made the Pro Bowl in his second season for the Oakland Raiders.

Position: Running back

Drafted: 181st overall (Round 6) by the Oakland Raiders in 2013

Buzz: The Tay Train is still chugging right along! For all of their highly publicized draft flops, the Raiders somehow struck paydirt in the sixth round when they selected Murray. He made the Pro Bowl in 2015 when he rushed for a career-high 1,066 yards, and he set a single-season high mark with 12 touchdowns the following campaign. Murray stockpiled decent numbers in the committee backfields of Minnesota, New Orleans and Baltimore, and he led the Denver Broncos — at age 32, no less — in rushing during the 2022 season (703 yards and five TDs in 12 games). There's plenty of steam left, and it would not be a surprise to see Murray resurface on an active roster early this fall.

Kemal Ishmael

Kemal Ishmael proved to be a seventh-round steal for the Atlanta Falcons, playing his entire seven-year NFL career with the franchise.

Position: Safety

Drafted: 243rd overall (Round 7) by the Atlanta Falcons in 2013

Buzz: Seven years' worth of service is a bona fide success for a seventh-round draft pick. Ishmael broke out in a big way in 2014, recording 97 tackles (67 solo), four interceptions, six PBUs, two TFLs, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a touchdown while making 10 starts. He only started 13 more games for the rest of his Atlanta career, but that equates to 95 games, 290 tackles, five picks, a Super Bowl appearance and more than $7 million in career earnings, per Over The Cap.

Josh Robinson

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Josh Robinson, right, breaks up a pass intended for Green Bay Packers running back James Starks (44) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2014, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Position: Cornerback

Drafted: 66th overall (Round 3) by the Minnesota Vikings in 2012

Buzz: George O'Leary let consensus four-star recruit Robinson loose immediately, and the Plantation native set a school freshman record with six interceptions. Following consecutive All-Conference USA first-team selections, Robinson improved his draft stock further with a pair of blazing 40 times at the combine (4.33 and 4.32). Robinson picked off five passes and broke up 15 more in his first three seasons with the Vikings, but slid down the depth chart in 2015 and departed for Tampa Bay in free agency the following spring. In an eight-year career, that also included stops in New Orleans and Jacksonville, Robinson compiled 182 total tackles (162 solo) with those five aforementioned interceptions.

Jah Reid

Position: Offensive tackle

Drafted: 85th overall (Round 3) by the Baltimore Ravens in 2011

Buzz: Largely a swing tackle during his NFL career, Reid made seven starts at left guard and logged more than 500 snaps in the Ravens' title-winning 2012 season. He spent four years in Baltimore before signing with the Kansas City Chiefs and winning the starting job at right tackle. Reid played 608 snaps, committed five penalties and allowed five sacks in 2015, per Pro Football Focus. Kansas City released Reid on Aug. 31, 2017, and he spent time on the bench in Houston before walking away.

Bruce Miller

San Francisco 49ers fullback Bruce Miller (49) is congratulated by outside linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong (54) after making a tackle on a punt return against the St. Louis Rams in overtime at Levi's Stadium.

Position: Fullback

Drafted: 211th overall (Round 7) by the San Francisco 49ers in 2011

Buzz: At UCF, Miller was a disruptive defensive end; he still holds the school's career sacks record with 35½. Yet, the San Francisco 49ers converted him to fullback upon picking him near the end of the 2011 draft, and the immediate results were promising. Miller appeared in 77 games and made 47 starts, helping pave the way for Frank Gore in four consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons (2011-14) and contributing nearly 800 scrimmage yards and four TDs on his own. On Sept. 5, 2016, the Niners released Miller after he was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon (not a firearm), two counts of criminal threats, battery and elder abuse. Those charges were later dropped, and Miller resumed his NFL career in 2020 with an eight-game stint in Jacksonville.

Torell Troup

Position: Defensive tackle

Drafted: 41st overall (Round 2) by the Buffalo Bills in 2010

Buzz: Troup made two starts and appeared in 15 games during his rookie season, but his career was cut short due to a back injury suffered in 2011. He underwent surgery to repair a spinal fracture and to remove a herniated disc, a procedure that resulted in a 10-game absence that year and a season-long spell on injured reserve in 2012. Buffalo released Troup in 2013, the final year of his rookie deal, and he was cut again in August 2014 by the Raiders before playing a game. Making matters worse for the Bills, Rob Gronkowski — a Western New York native from the city of Amherst — was selected by the rival New England Patriots one pick after Troup.

Joe Burnett

Position: Cornerback

Drafted: 168th overall (Round 5) by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2009

Buzz: An All-American and UCF Athletics Hall of Famer who helped the Knights to their first two bowl games and first conference title in school history, Burnett was an electric returner and ballhawking corner (16 career interceptios) at the C-USA level. The Eustis native showed promise in the 2009 preseason with 15 tackles, four PBUs, a pick and a blocked field goal. He went on to play 15 games as a rookie, tallying 17 total tackles and three kickoff returns for 23 yards. Pittsburgh waived Burnett ahead of the 2010 campaign, and he enjoyed a decent spell in the CFL shortly thereafter, picking off six passes for Edmonton in 2012, including a then-franchise record 108-yard TD.

Kevin Smith

Position: Running back

Drafted: 64th overall (Round 3) by the Detroit Lions in 2008

Buzz: Smith shattered records as O'Leary's bellcow in 2007, rushing for a staggering 2,567 yards and 29 touchdowns to finish eighth in Heisman voting. As a rookie, Smith posted a career-high 1,262 scrimmage yards and eight scores — albeit for one of the worst teams in NFL history, the winless '08 Lions. He toted the rock 200-plus times in his first two seasons, but was afforded only 143 in his last three with the team. Smith exited Detroit, and the NFL, with 2,346 rushing yards and 22 total TDs. He's currently in his second spell as running backs coach at Ole Miss.

Josh Sitton

Josh Sitton played in 148 NFL games, winning a Super Bowl and making the Pro Bowl three times.

Position: Guard

Drafted: 135th overall (Round 4) by the Green Bay Packers in 2008

Buzz: The Knights' mainstay right tackle, a primary blocker in Smith's explosive senior season, kicked inside at guard at the pro level. And it was a stroke of genius by the Packers' front office. Sitton started all but two regular season games for Green Bay from 2009-15, earning a Super Bowl ring and three of his four career nominations to the Pro Bowl. Narrowly missing out on the NFL's 2010s All-Decade team, Sitton played 148 career games with the Packers, Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins before retiring in 2019, and had six seasons graded at 80.0 (out of 100) or higher by Pro Football Focus.

Mike Merritt

Position: Tight end

Drafted: 239th overall (Round 7) by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2008

Buzz: The Chiefs used the 239th pick — acquired in a deal that sent placekicker Lawrence Tynes to the New York Giants — on Merritt, a three-year starter for the Knights. He never cracked the 53-man roster, and was waived less than a year after being drafted. Merritt died last December at age 38 in a wrong-way crash on State Road 417 in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Mike Sims-Walker

Position: Wide receiver

Drafted: 79th overall (Round 3) by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2007

Buzz: Sims-Walker emerged as a weapon for David Garrard, and for the Jaguars' offense in his second full season. He led the team in every major receiving category during the 2009 season, securing 63 catches for 869 yards and seven touchdowns. Sims-Walker scored seven more times in 2010, though his other stats dipped (43 receptions, 562 yards). The Orlando native split time between St. Louis and Jacksonville the next year, his last in the league.

Brandon Marshall

Position: Wide receiver

Drafted: 119th overall (Round 4) by the Denver Broncos in 2006

Buzz: Marshall is firmly in the discussion of UCF's best NFL alumni of all-time; he's made more Pro Bowls (six) than anyone else in program history, and earned first-team All-Pro status in 2012. The Lake Howell grad surpassed 100 receptions six times and 1,000 receiving yards on eight occasions, both beginning with the 2007 campaign, his first as a full-time starter in Denver. Marshall played for six teams, and was traded three times — proving an absolute bargain for both the Chicago Bears and the New York Jets. Marshall sets career-highs in receptions (118) and receiving yards (1,508) for Chicago in 2012, and he led the NFL in touchdown catches with 14 for the Jets in 2015. Ahead of the 2023 season, Marshall ranks 16th in league history in receptions (970) and 23rd in receiving yards (12,351).

Michael Gaines

Dec 30, 2007; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Michael Gaines (86) carries the ball during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. The Eagles defeated the Bills 17-9.

Position: Tight end

Drafted: 232nd overall (Round 7) by the Carolina Panthers in 2004

Buzz: Carolina's last pick in 2004, Gaines was one of four draftees who started at least once as a rookie, along with cornerback Chris Gamble, wide receiver Keary Colbert and offensive lineman Travelle Wharton. Viewed largely as a blocking tight end, Gaines started 21 of 42 games over three seasons with Carolina, and then bounced around a bit between Buffalo, Detroit, Chicago and Cleveland. Gaines caught 84 passes for 869 yards and six touchdowns in a respectable six-year career.

Asante Samuel

Position: Cornerback

Drafted: 120th overall (Round 4) by the New England Patriots in 2003

Buzz: Another worthy candidate in UCF's GOAT debate. Samuel boasts plenty of individual (four-time Pro Bowl, one-time All-Pro) and team (two Super Bowl rings) accolades. He's one of the most aggressive route-jumpers in recent memory, twice leading the NFL in interceptions (10 with the Pats in '06, nine with the Philadelphia Eagles in '09). Samuel logged 157 career games, starting 133 on the boundary, and ended an 11-year career ranked 32nd in interceptions (51) and 20th in pick-sixes (six). Here's a sobering fact for UCF fans of a certain age: Samuel's son — Asante Jr. — just completed his second NFL season with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Doug Gabriel

Position: Wide receiver

Drafted: 167th overall (Round 5) by the Oakland Raiders in 2003

Buzz: Gabriel, a Dr. Phillips grad, returned home to Orlando after attending Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and dazzled in the Knights' first season as a member of the Mid-American Conference (75 receptions, 1,237 yards, 11 TDs). He checked all the height (6-foot-3), weight (215 pounds) and speed (4.52 in the 40) boxes associated with Al Davis and the Raiders, and Gabriel posted decent numbers across parts of four seasons in the Bay Area (76 catches, 1,206 yards and five TDs). New England acquired Gabriel in 2006 for a fifth-round pick in order to make a playoff push, and he paid dividends with 25 receptions, 344 yards and three TDs. However, the Indianapolis Colts rallied past the Pats in the AFC Championship Game, and denied Gabriel his best opportunity at a ring.

Mike Mabry

Position: Center

Drafted: 250th overall (Round 7) by the Baltimore Ravens in 2003

Buzz: The 6-foot-1, 295-pound Mabry appeared on rosters for four NFL teams in four seasons: Baltimore, Cincinnati, Atlanta and Cleveland. However, he never got the chance to play in a regular season game. Mabry's football journey included stops in NFL Europe (Cologne), the Arena Football League (Philadelphia and Jacksonville) and the United Football League (Sacramento).

Elton Patterson

Position: Defensive end

Drafted: 259th overall (Round 7) by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2003

Buzz: For more than two decades, Patterson has held the UCF career record for tackles for loss (59.5), to go along with 30.5 sacks. He lasted just two games for the Bengals, but was scooped up by the Jacksonville Jaguars as a rookie, and he accumulated seven tackles, one TFL, one sack and one fumble recovery. Patterson never got another look when the games counted, though he returned to Cincinnati briefly in 2005, landed on Minnesota's practice squad the same year and spent 2006 on injured reserve with Jacksonville.

Travis Fisher

Travis Fisher, taken by the St. Louis Rams in the second round of the 2002 NFL draft, recorded nine interceptions in an eight-year career.

Position: Cornerback

Drafted: 64th overall (Round 2) by the St. Louis Rams in 2002

Buzz: Fisher picked off 31 passes in his UCF career, and victimized a handful of NFL QBs throughout an eight-year run. In 2003, the 5-foot-10, 194-pound Fisher led the league in interception return yards (205), taking two of his four picks back for touchdowns. Arm and groin injuries forced Fisher to miss 21 games over his final three years with the Rams, but he returned in 2007 and made 21 starts in two seasons with the Detroit Lions. He recorded nine career interceptions, 39 pass breakups and 343 total tackles.

Charles Lee

Position: Wide receiver

Drafted: 242nd overall (Round 7) by the Green Bay Packers in 2000

Buzz: Lee put himself on the radar with a strong senior year at UCF, notching six 100-yard receiving outings and ending his career with a reception in 33 consecutive contests. He caught 13 passes from Brett Favre over two seasons. Lee's 2002 move to Tampa Bay proved fruitful, collecting a Super Bowl ring and notching his best pair of statistical seasons in '03 and '04 (48 receptions, 639 yards, two TDs). Lee was done in the NFL after one year in Arizona, and served prison time for a 2007 armed robbery arrest near UCF's campus.

Daunte Culpepper

Daunte Culpepper became the first UCF player selected in the first round of the NFL draft, going 11th overall in 1999.

Position: Quarterback

Drafted: 11th overall (Round 1) by the Minnesota Vikings in 1999

Buzz: Culpepper put UCF on the map; he's widely regarded as the most decorated recruit to ever choose the Knights, he rewrote the record books and then became the school's first Round 1 pick in the quarterback-heavy 1999 draft. He sat behind Jeff George and Randall Cunningham as a rookie, and then went supernova upon winning the job in 2000. Culpepper led the league with 33 touchdown passes, taking full advantage of the Vikings' dynamic 1-2 receiving punch of Randy Moss and Cris Carter. His finest season, unquestionably, came in 2004 when Culpepper threw for a league-high 4,717, 39 touchdowns and 11 picks, making his third (and final) trip to the Pro Bowl and finishing second in the Offensive Player of the Year voting. Unfortunately, he was never the same after tearing three knee ligaments in 2005. The Miami Dolphins infamously signed Culpepper in free agency instead of Drew Brees in '06, in part due to concerns over the latter's surgically repaired shoulder, and he made just four starts. Across 11 NFL seasons, Culpepper maintained an 87.8 passer rating, totaling 24,153 yards, 149 touchdowns and 106 picks.,

Paul Miranda

Position: Defensive back

Drafted: 96th overall (Round 4) by the Indianapolis Colts in 1999

Buzz: A kick return ace in the late-90s, Miranda made his biggest NFL impact in Seattle. Cut after five games a Colt, he spent the best part of the next two years with the Seahawks, making 18 solo tackles, starting twice and both forcing and recovering a fumble. Brief stints in Miami and Oakland failed to amount to another game in the league.

Marquette Smith

Position: Running back

Drafted: 142nd overall (Round 5) by the Carolina Panthers in 1996

Buzz: We've officially reached UCF's days as a Division I-AA team. Smith became one of the program's first high-profile additions after transferring from Florida State in 1994. The former USA TODAY High School Offensive Player of the Year topped 2,500 rushing yards in just two seasons with the Knights. The upstart Panthers picked him ahead of their second seasons, but Smith failed to make the team out of training camp and never carried the ball in a regular season game.

Greg Jefferson

Position: Defensive end

Drafted: 72nd overall (Round 3) by the Philadelphia Eagles in 1995

Buzz: The Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a significant dradt-day trade in 1995 involving the selections of two other pass-rushers — famed "workout warrior" Mike Mamula going seventh overall to Philly, and Hall of Fame interior lineman Warren Sapp landing in Tampa at No. 12. One of the picks the Eagles received in that deal was used to choose Jefferson, and he turned into a mulit-year starter. Jefferson regsitered 160 tackles and 13.5 sacks in five NFL seasons, all with Philadelphia.

Rick Hamilton

Position: Linebacker

Drafted: 71st overall (Round 3) by Washington in 1993

Buzz: Hamilton was named to the All-Rookie team and earned Most Valuable Player honors in a championship-winning performance — for the AFL's Orlando Predators in 1998. Prior to that, he had a four-year journeyman career in the NFL with Washington, Kansas City and the New York Jets. Hamilton dressed for 34 NFL games (four starts, all in 1996), made 68 tackles, recovered two fumbles and had 1.5 sacks.

Bob Spitulski

Position: Linebacker

Drafted: 66th overall (Round 3) by the Seattle Seahawks in 1992

Buzz: Pairing an impressive showing at the NFL combine with an excellent four-year UCF career spanning the D-II and I-AA ranks, Spitulski was the eighth linebacker selected in the '92 draft. He played parts of three NFL seasons, seeing action in all 16 games and making one start in 1994. That year, he had 40 tackles, three sacks and one interception — of former Super Bowl champion Jeff Hostetler in a Week 2 blowout win.

Raymond Irvin

Position: Defensive back

Drafted: 225th overall (Round 9) by the Cleveland Browns in 1991

Buzz: One of the shorter entries in the list, Ormond Beach native Irvin never appeared in an NFL game. According to an Orlando Sentinel story from 2000, he suffered a season-ending double dislocation in his right wrist during a preseason game against the New York Giants. Irvin entered free agency that offseason and returned to school for his master's degree in communicativ disorders after a short tenure with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Shawn Jefferson

Position: Wide receiver

Drafted: 240th overall (Round 9) by the Houston Oilers in 1991

Buzz: Jefferson still holds the record for the most NFL games played (195) of any drafted player in UCF history. Surprisingly, none of those games came as a member of the Oilers; instead, he joined the Chargers ahead of the '91 season and remained on their roster for five years. Jefferson caught 470 passes for 7,023 yards and 29 touchdowns across 13 NFL seasons. He started two Super Bowls, one apiece for San Diego and the New England Patriots, and he led the league in yards per reception (22.7) in 1998. The Jacksonville native, who also played for the Atlanta Falcons and the Detroit Lions, remains in the NFL today as the wide receivers coach for the Carolina Panthers.

Bernard Ford

Position: Wide receiver

Drafted: 65th overall (Round 3) by the Buffalo Bills in 1988

Buzz: Ford shredded D-II secondaries as a senior, catching 82 passes for 1,403 yards and 13 touchdowns to help the Knights reach the semifinals. His stock rose further after posting blistering times between 4.31 and 4.37 seconds at the 1988 NFL combine, according to the Orlando Sentinel. A separated shoulder, however, slowed Ford down and cost him his entire rookie season. Buffalo waived him the following year, though Ford played 24 games in 1989-90 with the Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Oilers. He had 17 receptions, 176 receiving yards, two TDs and 219 kickoff return yards.

Corris Ervin

Position: Defensive back

Drafted: 136th overall (Round 5) by the Denver Broncos in 1988

Buzz: Ervin had a nose for the football, blocking kicks and recovering fumbles at record rates and picking off four passes as a senior in '87. Ervin spent time on the practice/developmental squads of Denver, Dallas and San Francisco but played most of his pro ball abroad. Among the teams for whom Ervin suited up: the London Monarchs (World League), the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (CFL), the Scottish Claymores (NFL Europe) and the Shreveport Pirates (CFL).

Ted Wilson

Position: Wide receiver

Drafted: 274th overall (Round 10) by Washington in 1987

Buzz: Congrats! If you've made it this far, here is your trivia answer. Wilson was the first UCF player selected in the NFL draft, and he made the most of his moment in the league. One of the "scab" players who appeared during the players' strike of 1987, Wilson totaled 140 scrimmage yards on seven touches and scored twice as Washington went 3-0 from Weeks 4-6 en route to the Super Bowl. More than three decades later, the replacement players received Super Bowl rings at a ceremony in Ashburn, Va. Wilson, however, was not in attendance. He was sentenced in 2013 to serve 17 years in federal prison for drug trafficking and weapons offenses, per the Tampa Bay Times.

Elgin Davis

Position: Running back

Drafted: 330th overall (Round 12) by the New England Patriots in 1987

Buzz: It didn't take long for a second Knight to be drafted; just 56 picks, as a matter of fact. Davis will go down, almost assuredly, as the latest pick ever, too — considering the draft lasts just seven rounds these days. He played nine times for the Patriots, gaining 43 yards on nine carries and 240 yards on 11 kickoff returns.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: UCF football players taken in the NFL Draft over the years