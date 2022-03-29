Draft an Identity: The No-Fly Zone Texans

The Houston Texans have a chance to draft an identity with the assortment of picks in the top-110 of the 2022 NFL draft.

Want a ground and pound team? Here is the pathway.

What if the Texans wanted to utilize their first four draft picks to take a dramatic step at creating a no-fly zone mentality? It is an idea that’s been modeled before by other NFL teams and one that is perfectly feasible with the quantity of draft capital held by Houston.

After questioning an offensive approach, the focus turns back to the defensive side of the ball. General manager Nick Caserio hopefully did choose Lovie Smith as coach for a reason and for Smith to be successful the team will require ample talent for his patented Tampa 2.

The Texans, unfortunately, do play in the AFC. The conference is home to most of the NFL’s young, elite quarterbacks and the team faces an uphill battle to compete for Super Bowls in the next decade competing against the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Deshaun Watson, Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, etc.

What if the Texans went all in on making life difficult for those quarterbacks and for their elite weapons? Houston was famous for launching rockets in the ’60s, maybe the football team reverses course and dedicates themselves to stopping the AFC’s elite vertical passing offenses from taking off.

Here’s how Houston could use picks Nos. 3, 13, 37, and 68 to create their own No-Fly Zoe

Round 1 (No. 3 overall) — S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

Hamilton is a consensus top 3-5 player in the draft. He was the best safety in college football last year and has practically every tool that an NFL team could desire in their secondary. The only problem? A ranging debate over how high a safety can practically be selected and a few worries over a slower 40 time (4.7)

In this scenario, Caserio doesn’t hesitate to take what is easily the draft’s best player on film. Hamilton comes to Houston as a high caliber leader and likely the most talented player on their defense from day one. His ability to patrol the back end will give opposing quarterbacks fits when trying to attack vertically and his tackling ability will force receivers to think twice when they come over the middle.

Round 1 (No. 13 overall) — CB Derek Stingley, LSU

Stingley was once considered a lock to be a top-10 NFL draft pick. His freshman season during Joe Burrow and LSU’s national championship run during the 2019 season was the absolute stuff of legend. Stingley was a true freshman and somehow the best cornerback in college football by a mile. Unfortunately for Stingley, the next two years didn’t go as well.

2020 and 2021 saw Stingley suffer injuries and his production dip. It’s left questions concerning his effort levels on the field and what kind of durability teams could expect at the next level. Here, Caserio finds his No. 1 corner and roles the dice that the defensive staff in Houston can get the most out of a talented player. Stingley offers a potential lockdown corner for years to come.

Round 2 (No. 37 overall) — CB Roger McCreary, Auburn

McCreary is, in a way, the anti-Stingley. McCreary has three years of excellent game tape against the SEC’s best receivers. There are no concerns about how much McCreary loves football or how much effort he would put into his health and availability in the NFL. The intangibles all check out with McCreary, it’s the measurements that have been bothersome.

The 5-11 corner measured in with shorter arms than anticipated at the Senior Bowl and since then teams have had concerns about how his future projects as an NFL cornerback. Pairing McCreary with Stingley puts the Auburn product into the team’s No. 2 corner role and would allow Desmond King to shift back to primarily playing nickel corner. McCreary’s attitude and leadership would go a long way towards changing the culture in Houston and generating a No-Fly Zone.

Round 3 (No. 68 overall) — S Kerby Joseph, Illinois

With this pick, Lovie Smith grabs a familiar face from his short tenure in college football and is able to forever say goodbye to the Eric Murray era in Houston.

Kerby Joseph in 2021: 🔸 90.4 PFF Grade (1st by a Big 10 Safety since 2016)

🔸 90.6 Coverage Grade (1st) 📸 via @JKERB25 pic.twitter.com/PmkbYHFUJv — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 27, 2022

Joseph is a hard tackler who played most of his snaps at free safety. The lanky player would make for an excellent pairing with Hamilton and allow Smith to better utilize the diverse skillset of Hamilton.

Together, these four players could kickoff a new era of Houston football and serve as a warning sign to AFC quarterbacks

