Draft history indicates type of LB Cowboys are looking for

Everyone has a type; a type of car, a type of ice cream and even a type of significant other. The Cowboys are certainly no exception. They too have types when they embark in roster building.

Dallas still needs to replenish the ranks at linebacker this offseason and with most of the premium options in free agency off the board, it’s likely they’ll turn to draft to satisfy those needs. 2024 isn’t a very rich draft in LB talent but it does offer a range of options at various stages in the process. The Cowboys shouldn’t feel obligated to address it early unless a specific prospect truly compels them to.

It’s been reported they’ve had official 30-visits from LBs such as Payton Wilson, Junior Colson, Edgerrin Cooper, Jordan Magee, Nathaniel Watson and Trevin Wallace. With so many notable prospects, it’s clear Dallas has prioritized the LB position in their scouting this year. Size, skill, and athleticism will all play into the decision as to which prospects the Cowboys will hunt and which prospects they’ll scratch off their list.

Looking at measurements and testing from the Cowboys’ previous LB draft picks it can be determined what thresholds they’re looking at when making these determinations. Arjun Menon collected data going back to 2011 to gain insight into these thresholds. For Dallas it’s clear they really do have a type at LB.

In a not-so-surprising turn of events, the Cowboys are found to be favoring large LBs as draft prospects. 3-cone time also seems to be something they favor in a prospect. Something to keep in mind as we approach the draft… pic.twitter.com/sdv2pxn8BU — Reid D Hanson (@ReidDHanson) April 15, 2024

Height, not so surprisingly, headlines the list of unique LB traits for the Cowboys. At an average height of 74.6 inches (6-foot-2), Dallas is second in the NFL, trailing only New Orleans. Weight is similarly an important trait for the Cowboys with an average weight of 243.8. While EDGE players like Micah Parsons might skew the stats a little in these categories, it’s still clear the Cowboys like big LBs patrolling the second level.

Of the scouted LBs listed above, none appear to be overwhelmingly imposing in stature. Falling between 228 pounds and 238 pounds and standing between 6-foot-1 and 6-foot-4, most miss Dallas’ typical size thresholds.

The Cowboys also seem to value three-cone times in their LB prospects. Most of their picks since 2011 have finished in plus territory here, indicating agility and change of direction are important to them as well.

Payton Wilson is a LB prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 9.88 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 35 out of 2800 LB from 1987 to 2024.https://t.co/DbavM34tKd pic.twitter.com/hmp7q2rOER — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 3, 2024

With a 6.85 three-cone time, Wilson stands out above most in this regard. Many of the others decided to forgo agility testing but it’s assumed Wallace would score well given his other athletic numbers.

The Cowboys are clearly scouting this LB class heavily but besides Wilson, no one truly jumps out as a true Cowboys-type of LB. It’s safe to assume given the needs at the position and number of prospects scouted, the Cowboys won’t be overly hung up on measurables like they may have been in the past. But they will still play a part because the Cowboys, like everyone else, have a “type.”

