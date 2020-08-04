Draft Guide Preview - WR Rankings (PPR)









August is here and that means one thing: it's fantasy football draft month! We want to help you get one step closer to winning a championship, so over the coming weeks we'll be providing you with a few looks into our 2020 Rotoworld Fantasy Football Draft Guide from the Rotoworld Premium EDGE+ Roto package.

Complete with content aimed at providing the knowledge you need to make the perfect draft decisions in a variety of league formats — from projections, rankings, a start/sit tool and trade analyzer to exclusive expert columns — this year's edition is the finest we've ever produced.

Last week we gave you a look at our RB and QB ranks, and this week we're offering up our Top-5 PPR WRs.

Check it out:

WR Rankings - PPR

1. Michael Thomas – NO – Week 6 BYE – 312.3 Projected Points (Y! Default PPR Scoring)

2. Davante Adams – GB – Week 5 BYE – 311.5 Projected Points (Y! Default PPR Scoring)

3. Tyreek Hill – KC – Week 10 BYE – 268.4 Projected Points (Y! Default PPR Scoring)

4. Julio Jones – ATL – Week 10 BYE – 257.5 Projected Points (Y! Default PPR Scoring)

5. DeAndre Hopkins – ARI – Week 8 BYE – 281.4 Projected Points (Y! Default PPR Scoring)

