Draft Guide Preview: Updated RB Rankings - PPR









We are now just one week away from NFL kickoff on Thursday Night Football.

Our goal is to give you the tools to guide you towards winning a championship and bringing home the hardware (and the glory).

Complete with content aimed at providing the knowledge you need to make the perfect draft decisions in a variety of league formats — from projections, rankings, a start/sit tool and trade analyzer to exclusive expert columns — this year's edition is the finest we've ever produced.

If you find yourself drafting near the end of the first round or go WR with your first pick, you'll need to look beyond the best rushers in the league. In our latest RB rankings, we're showing off some of the best RBs to consider beyond the Top-10.

Have a look:

Updated RB Rankings (PPR)

21. Le'Veon Bell - NYJ - Week 11 BYE - 194.5 Projected Points (Y! Default PPR Scoring)

22. Raheem Mostert - SF - Week 11 BYE - 164.0 Projected Points (Y! Default PPR Scoring)

23. Cam Akers - LAR - Week 9 BYE - 171.0 Projected Points (Y! Default PPR Scoring)

24. Mark Ingram - BAL - Week 8 BYE - 200.1 Projected Points (Y! Default PPR Scoring)

25. D'Andre Swift - DET - Week 5 BYE - 174.3 Projected Points (Y! Default PPR Scoring)

