Draft Guide Preview: Tier 2 RBs

Tiers are a crucial part in understanding value in a draft, so we're offering a look at the running backs you should target if you find yourself outside the Top-5 picks.

Check it out:

Tier 2 Running Backs:

Derrick Henry - TEN

Dalvin Cook - MIN

Joe Mixon - CIN

Clyde Edwards-Helaire - KC

Kenyan Drake - ARI

Miles Sanders - PHI

Nick Chubb - CLE

Josh Jacobs - LV

Aaron Jones - GB

Austin Ekeler - LAC

Derrick Henry was the NFL's triple-crown rushing winner in 2019, setting league-high marks in carries (303), rushing yards (1,540) and rushing touchdowns (16). The Titans slapped the franchise tag on Henry, re-signed Ryan Tannehill and brought back the same key decision makers in an effort to achieve the same level of team success in 2020. The idea that Henry is a game-script dependent back is a bit exaggerated. He had at least 16 touches in every contest last season and ultimately played at least 60% of the snaps in 13-of-18 games. Henry’s only competition for touches is third-round pick Darrynton Evans, who, at best, figures to command Dion Lewis’ pint-sized role. Perhaps the Titans could feed Henry a few targets per game considering only Austin Ekeler, Kyle Juszczyk, Miles Sanders and Kareem Hunt have averaged more yards per targets among all RBs since 2017 (min. 50 targets). Henry has far less competition and a higher overall touch floor than any other RB in this tier.

Dalvin Cook emerged as one of the league’s most-electric backs in 2019. The Vikings were happy to deploy him as such, as he played at least 60% of the offense’s snaps with 16-plus touches in every game in Weeks 1-11 before getting injured. The lead back of a Gary Kubiak-coached offense has averaged north of 290 touches per season, largely serving as a fantasy cheat code over the years. Overall, he's enabled eight different RBs to a combined 15 seasons as a top-12 PPR back from 1995-2019. Cook’s quietly solid receiving workload (53-519-0 receiving in 2019) gives him a chance for 2,000 total yards with consistent health across an entire season. He deserves to be valued as a top-five RB entering 2020.

