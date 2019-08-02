Draft Guide Preview: RB Tiers

With the NFL Preseason officially underway and NFL Kickoff just around the corner, there's no time like the present to start cramming for your fantasy football drafts. And there's no better resource to help guide you to another championship than our all-new, mobile-optimized 2019 NFL Draft Guide. This year's edition is a true fantasy behemoth featuring customized projections from 14 different scoring systems, more mock drafts than ever before, over 500 player profiles, positional tiers, keeper tiers, rankings and a ton of exclusive columns.

Damien Williams made just five starts (including the postseason) to close the season with the Chiefs, but in those games, he averaged 114.4 yards from scrimmage with nine total touchdowns while averaging 25.4 fantasy points per game. He did all that while averaging just 18.6 touches per game over that span, with 15 or fewer touches in three of those five games. He still requires a “step” of faith as that small sample is the only stretch of the 27-year-old’s five-year career that has popped on the fantasy radar, but the Chiefs only added Carlos Hyde in free agency while foregoing using a draft pick on the running back position until the sixth round. Williams has the upside to be a high-end RB1 in the Chiefs’ offense if he can keep that competition at bay and still has a quality floor due to receiving and scoring upside.

Winning the job from first-round pick Rashaad Penny over the first two weeks of the season, Chris Carson ranked fifth in the league in rushing yardage (1,151 yards) and seventh in rushing touchdowns (nine) in 14 games played. In Seattle’s run-centric scheme, Carson was a bit of a one note fantasy option, ranking third in the league in rushing attempts per game (17.6) but ranking 60th in targets per game (1.7). That scheme remains in play as a floor-based RB2 but does limit his ceiling in games in which he fails to reach the end zone. Carson does have added risk as well in the injury department since his running style is punishing to himself as well as his opponents. Carson has already missed 16 games over his first two seasons due to knee and hip injuries, while he had another knee operation this offseason. Carson still is the favorite to have a leg up on Penny this offseason, but his injury history and Penny’s high draft capital are still in the frame.

Phillip Lindsay was a waiver wire all-star, posting one of the most unique seasons in the league. With 1,278 yards from scrimmage, Lindsay became just the 14th rookie running back under 200-pounds to have 1,000-plus yards, while he became just the fifth undrafted rookie back to ever hit that mark in their first season. Lindsay benefitted from leading all backs with 3.1 yards before contact, although he ranked 44th of 47 backs in yards created after contact (2.3). Needing a runway, we saw Lindsay’s YPC plummet to 2.6 yards over his final three games. Turning 25 years old this offseason, it’s possible we have already seen Lindsay’s best season, but he still has room to grow in the receiving game (he had 117 receptions in four years at Colorado) to offset efficiency loss with 5.6 yards per touch.

Josh Jacobs was the first running back selected in this year’s draft, going to the Oakland Raiders at pick 24. Playing in a timeshare at Alabama, 41% of Jacobs’ 2018 rushing attempts resulted in either a first down or a touchdown, the highest rate in the country. He also averaged a gaudy 10.4 yards per target in the passing game for his career. The Raiders are missing 69.7% of their rushing attempts from the 2018 season, the highest vacated share in the league. Set up with the opportunity to be a three-down back from the open of the season, Jacobs has the best situation for overall opportunity of the rookie backs.

Kerryon Johnson had a productive rookie season, tallying 854 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns prior to missing the final six weeks of the season due to a knee injury. Johnson played over 50% of the Detroit snaps in just five games and hit 70% of the team snaps just twice. In Weeks 7-11, Johnson was a top-12 fantasy back in three of five games and the RB20 or higher in four of those five. He did that while having 15 or fewer carries in four of those five games and averaged 17.4 touches per game over that span while other Detroit RBs averaged 10.7 total per game over that span. Even if Johnson delegates some touches, he has RB2 appeal with the upside for more if he handles more of the workload than expected.

Aaron Jones ranks third in yards per carry (5.5) for backs over their first two seasons in the league since the NFL merger in 1970. Improving across the board in counting stats in his second season, Jones wrestled away the starting job in the Green Bay backfield before being shut down due to a knee injury. Jones has missed four games in each of his first two seasons, but he is the favorite to lead a Green Bay backfield under a new coaching staff expected to run the ball more than Packer teams in the past.

David Montgomery is one of the few backs that profiles as a three-down option entering the league, tallying over 1,300 yards from scrimmage and double-digit touchdowns over the past two seasons with 71 career receptions. Montgomery led the nation in forced missed tackles over the past two seasons, but given his lackluster athletic profile, the tackle-breaking ability was a necessity. Chicago is missing 250 carries from Jordan Howard a year ago to pipeline initial volume for Montgomery with only Mike Davis as a threat for early down work, but his receiving work is shaved a bit with Tarik Cohen on board.

A former five-star recruit, Miles Sanders was just unfortunate to be buried behind Saquon Barkley until 2018. With his first real opportunity, Sanders turned 244 touches (24 receptions) into 1,413 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns. Sanders joins one-dimensional runner Jordan Howard as new member of the Eagles’ backfield this season. While Howard doesn’t limit Sanders’ receiving ability, Howard is a threat to handle goal line opportunities. The Eagles have been a proponent of a committee backfield under Doug Pederson, but Sanders is objectively the best three-down option that Pederson has ever had at his disposal.

A favorite to break out in 2018, Derrius Guice suffered a torn ACL in the preseason last year. His recovery was a long one, as he suffered an infection that required three additional procedures to get him back on track to play this season. Guice is expected to be on track to play Week 1, but it’s hard to imagine him having a full workload early in the season while Washington brought back Adrian Peterson and still have Chris Thompson as a passing-down back to ease Guice back up to full speed. Guice is only 22 years old and was a favorite a year ago, but he projects to be a slow starter early in the season, while Washington’s offense as a whole is filled with question marks.

