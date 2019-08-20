Draft Guide Preview: Half-PPR Mock Draft

With the NFL Preseason officially underway and NFL Kickoff just around the corner, there's no time like the present to start cramming for your fantasy football drafts. And there's no better resource to help guide you to another championship than our all-new, mobile-optimized 2019 NFL Draft Guide. This year's edition is a true fantasy behemoth featuring customized projections from 14 different scoring systems, more mock drafts than ever before, over 500 player profiles, positional tiers, keeper tiers, rankings and a ton of exclusive columns.

Here is a taste of a Half-PPR mock draft featured in the Draft Guide.

Participants:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

2.01 @taggi_18

2.02 @mzippp

2.03 @BrownDrew102

2.04 @MattHusser

2.05 @LawandSports

2.06 @NickMensio

2.07 @NonNobisSolum

2.08 @Snappe17

2.09 @10yle

2.10 @DylTully

2.11 @murph_thoughts

2.12 @ACP8642

ROUND TWO

2.01 – Travis Kelce, TE1, Chiefs

2.02 – JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR6, Steelers

2.03 – Tyreek Hill, WR7, Chiefs

2.04 – James Conner, RB8, Steelers

2.05 – Dalvin Cook, RB9, Vikings

2.06 – Mike Evans, WR8, Bucs

2.07 – Damien Williams, RB10, Chiefs

2.08 – Kerryon Johnson, RB11, Lions

2.09 – George Kittle, TE2, 49ers

2.10 – Keenan Allen, WR9, Chargers

2.11 – Todd Gurley, RB12, Rams

2.12 – Joe Mixon, RB13, Bengals

Story continues

Notes: There isn’t much out of the ordinary here in Round Two. Both Kelce and Hill have cases to be first-round picks. Kittle has started going ahead of Ertz in most places. @DylTully, who went with Davante Adams at 1.03, ran it back with another WR in Keenan Allen, so I’m automatically going to be concerned about his RB situation. But he obviously is set for weekly big outputs from his top two wideouts. Evans was my pick at 2.06. I really didn’t think twice with that pick and was honed in on Evans after seeing how the first five picks of the second round went down. I’m starting to really love Gurley at his price. Love his upside and have a feeling the Rams are going to unleash him Week 1. I feel a need to get Gurley in more drafts as we close out the summer.

For every round of this mock draft and more mocks for a variety of different formats, you can purchase here! Take advantage of our package deals and gain access to our NFL Season Pass and NFL DFS Toolkit products as well!