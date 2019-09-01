Draft Guide Preview: Final .5 PPR Mock Draft

There are just a few days until NFL Kickoff, which means fantasy football draft season is here in full force. And there's no better resource to help guide you to another championship than our all-new 2019 NFL Draft Guide. This year's edition is a true fantasy behemoth featuring customized projections from 14 different scoring systems, more mock drafts than ever before, over 500 player profiles, positional tiers, keeper tiers, rankings and a ton of exclusive columns.

Below is a preview of the final .5 PPR Mock Draft featured in our Draft Guide, conducted August 26 by Nick Mensio and avid Twitter followers. Starting lineup: QB, RB, RB, WR, WR, WR, TE, FLEX, FLEX, DEF.

ROUND TWO

2.01 -- JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR6, Steelers

2.02 -- Tyreek Hill, WR7, Chiefs

2.03 -- Le’Veon Bell, RB8, Jets

2.04 -- Dalvin Cook, RB9, Vikings

2.05 -- Travis Kelce, TE1, Chiefs

2.06 -- Joe Mixon, RB10, Bengals

2.07 -- Todd Gurley, RB11, Rams

2.08 -- Mike Evans, WR8, Buc

2.09 -- Devonta Freeman, RB12, Falcons

2.10 -- George Kittle, TE2, 49ers

2.11 -- Keenan Allen, WR9, Chargers

2.12 -- Antonio Brown, WR10, Raiders

Analysis: Starting OBJ-Tyreek is the first time I’ve started WR-WR all draft season. I like it, but obviously am going to despise my RB situation later. At 2.02, I also considered Cook and Kelce pretty strongly, but Hill is a legit threat for overall WR1 status by season’s end and a fantasy first-rounder. I ended his mini slide. Nothing jumps off the page as out of the ordinary here for Round Two.

