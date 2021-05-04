Draft grades show Cardinals did good, not great, in NFL draft

With the NFL draft concluded, there are now publications all over the Internet have been grading NFL teams’ draft classes. How did the Arizona Cardinals do?

Touchdown Wire: B

Touchdown Wire's Doug Farrar and Mark Schofield gave the Cardinals a B for their draft class. They note the Cardinals will need to have a plan for linebacker Zaven Collins, their first-round pick. They like the fit of receiver Rondale Moore and believe that Day 3 cornerbacks Marco Wilson and Tay Gowan have the potential for being steals.

Draft Wire: C-

Draft Wire's Luke Easterling was not a fan of the Cardinals' draft. Collins was a reach and Moore was "a luxury pick when there were talented prospects at bigger positions of need." While the team believes CB Marco Wilson is a steal, Easterling believes he was drafted two rounds too early.

Mel Kiper: B-

ESPN's Mel Kiper felt Collins was drafted too early but likes his versatility. He said Moore "will likely be Kyler Murray's favorite slot target in 2021." He feels the Cardinals missed out by not selecting a cornerback in the first two rounds and, while they did pick up two on Day 3, "it's tough to rely on Day 3 corners as rookies, though, so this group has a ways to go."

Arizona's 2020 draft class didn't produce many impact players, and so general manager Steve Keim has to get something out of Collins and Moore to get this team over the hump. The NFC West is going to be extremely tough again. This class gets downgraded a little bit because Keim didn't add to the tight end or running back depth chart, but the Hopkins and Hudson trades keep it from C territory.

Chad Reuter: B+

NFL.com's Chad Reuter gave the Cardinals an A- for the selection of Collins in the first round and an A for their second-round pick of Moore. He gave them a B for their selections on Day 3. He sees Collins potentially having a career like Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowl linebacker Anthony Barr. He didn't like what the Cardinals gave up to move up and select Wilson in the fourth round.

Pete Prisco: B

CBS Sports' Pete Prisco liked what the Cardinals did overall. He believes Moore was their best pick and that Wilson was their worst pick.

Fourth-round corner Marco Wilson was just OK at Florida. He has skills, but he has a tendency to drift at times and looked lackadaisical. He can run, though.

He does think that both Collins and Moore will make immediate impacts and that the team "helped itself in a big way this offseason."

PFF: B-

Pro Football Focus was high on the Cardinals' draft as well. They like Collins, as he had their highest coverage grade for a linebacker in the entire draft class. They love the selection of Gowan in the sixth round. He was a top-10 cornerback on their board and a top-75 player.

Bleacher Report: C

Bleacher Report's Brad Gagon did not think taking an off-the-ball linebacker in the first round for the second year in a row and doesn't think he was a value pick. Overall, "it's extremely difficult to get excited about this draft class."

