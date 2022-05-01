Draft grades for the Seattle Seahawks selection of MSU football’s Kenneth Walker III

Strengths: Big-play machine, elite top-end speed, powerful lower body to consistently break arm tackles, enough wiggle to make defenders miss in tight spaces

Weaknesses: One year of high-level production, non-factor in the passing game, suspect protection

Kenneth Walker III made the most of the transfer portal when he left Wake Forest to join the Michigan State Spartans.

“At Wake, I felt like I couldn’t show all my skills,” Walker told CBS Sports’ Shehan Jeyarajah in late October. “I think I can be versatile. I can cut. I can run downhill. I think I’m an explosive runner.”

In two seasons with the Demon Deacons, Walker managed 1,158 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns on 217 carries. Last season with the Spartans, he carried the ball 263 times, led all Power Five ball-carriers with 1,636 rushing yards, scored 18 rushing touchdowns, won the Doak Walker Award and became a Heisman Trophy candidate.

Walker’s 2021 season was even more impressive when looking at advanced stats. He led all running backs with 1,168 rushing yards after contact, 89 forced missed tackles and 46 runs of 10 or more yards, according to Pro Football Focus.

Walker’s athletic testing at the NFL combine backed his on-field prowess when he posted an impressive 4.38-second 40-yard dash. The Walter Camp Award winner is a big play waiting to happen in the run game, although he must evolve as a pass-catcher and pass protector to become a well-rounded offensive threat.

The Seattle Seahawks simply couldn’t resist. Head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider saw a game-breaker at running back and had to select him. Seattle makes no bones about the importance of establishing its ground game.

Yes, Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny are already on the roster. But neither is signed beyond the upcoming season. The Seahawks want a workhorse back to establish the run, especially without Russell Wilson in the lineup. They now have one once again.

However, they passed on quarterbacks Malik Willis and Desmond Ridder when they were right there. Priorities may be out of whack in the Pacific Northwest.