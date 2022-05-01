Draft grades for the Seattle Seahawks selection of MSU football’s Kenneth Walker III
Kenneth Walker III is now a member of the Seattle Seahawks, where the Michigan State football running back will follow in the footsteps of all-time greats like Shaun Alexander and Marshawn Lynch.
There does seem to a divide around the pick, where everyone seems to acknowledge that Walker was one of the most talented players in the draft, but some questioned the Seahawks taking another running back near the top of the draft.
Below, we compiled some of the draft grades for the pick.
The Athletic
I like Kenneth Walker a bunch, and Shane Waldron’s outside zone scheme needs a pure speed back to generate explosive offense on the ground (and set up play action), but there may be hair on my head missing if I scratched my head any harder at making this pick at No. 41. The buzz leaving Day 1 of the draft was that Seattle may be the team to grab Desmond Ridder or Malik Willis, or shop one of its consecutive picks to a team looking for a quarterback, but the events of the top-40 picks signal that Seattle is getting back to Pete Carroll’s original identity of running the football and playing stifling defense.
The best version of Walker is a tackle-breaking, tough runner between inside the box and out on the perimeter — with enough top-end burst to turn open space into major gains. He was the entire engine behind Michigan State’s offense last year, and Waldron’s offense is best suited to get the most out of him.
SeahawksWire
This was really the only misstep by the front office during this draft, which is a damn sight better than the number of mistakes they usually make. Picking a running back this early is a relatively-poor use of draft capital, even if it was for a stud like Walker. Rolling the dice on one of the top QB prospects probably would have been the right decision, here.
Sports Illustrated
The Seahawks love to run the ball, and Walker is the best pure runner in the draft. The former Michigan State and Wake Forest back runs with power and excellent contact balance. He’s a tackle-breaking machine that racks up yards after contact in bunches. Walker tied for the third-fastest 40-yard dash (4.38) at the combine among running backs. That said, he has limited experience in the passing game—19 career receptions over three seasons with the Spartans and Demon Deacons.
Bleacher Report
Strengths: Big-play machine, elite top-end speed, powerful lower body to consistently break arm tackles, enough wiggle to make defenders miss in tight spaces
Weaknesses: One year of high-level production, non-factor in the passing game, suspect protection
Kenneth Walker III made the most of the transfer portal when he left Wake Forest to join the Michigan State Spartans.
“At Wake, I felt like I couldn’t show all my skills,” Walker told CBS Sports’ Shehan Jeyarajah in late October. “I think I can be versatile. I can cut. I can run downhill. I think I’m an explosive runner.”
In two seasons with the Demon Deacons, Walker managed 1,158 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns on 217 carries. Last season with the Spartans, he carried the ball 263 times, led all Power Five ball-carriers with 1,636 rushing yards, scored 18 rushing touchdowns, won the Doak Walker Award and became a Heisman Trophy candidate.
Walker’s 2021 season was even more impressive when looking at advanced stats. He led all running backs with 1,168 rushing yards after contact, 89 forced missed tackles and 46 runs of 10 or more yards, according to Pro Football Focus.
Walker’s athletic testing at the NFL combine backed his on-field prowess when he posted an impressive 4.38-second 40-yard dash. The Walter Camp Award winner is a big play waiting to happen in the run game, although he must evolve as a pass-catcher and pass protector to become a well-rounded offensive threat.
The Seattle Seahawks simply couldn’t resist. Head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider saw a game-breaker at running back and had to select him. Seattle makes no bones about the importance of establishing its ground game.
Yes, Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny are already on the roster. But neither is signed beyond the upcoming season. The Seahawks want a workhorse back to establish the run, especially without Russell Wilson in the lineup. They now have one once again.
However, they passed on quarterbacks Malik Willis and Desmond Ridder when they were right there. Priorities may be out of whack in the Pacific Northwest.
CBS Sports
“Complete RB. Make-you-miss skill. Thick lower half that gives way to awesome contact balance. Does not play to his 40 time. Not a HR hitter. Was this a major need? Seattle does love running the ball though.”
‘Not a home run hitter’ is quite the take for a guy who scored five touchdowns on a top defense in the country…
Sporting News
DraftKings Nation
Grade: A
ESPN
The Seahawks’ first three picks have been on a left tackle, an edge rusher and a running back. Clearly, they don’t feel like quarterback is as big of a need as observers do and/or they don’t like any of the QBs they’ve had chances to take so far. But running back was a bigger need than you might realize given Rashaad Penny‘s long injury history and the uncertainty with Chris Carson coming off neck surgery. Taking a running back this early would seem to suggest some concern on Seattle’s part about Carson coming back to full strength. With a compact build (5-foot-9, 211) and powerful style, Walker III looks like an early-down option. He’s also got elite speed, running a 4.38-second 40 at the scouting combine, which certainly helped his draft stock. Walker finished sixth in Heisman Trophy voting last season after rushing for 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns. He caught 19 passes in three seasons, so it’s fair to wonder how much he’ll factor into the passing game.
Yahoo News
Grade: C+
Pete Carroll loves running backs, and he gets another one here — the Seahawks’ fourth RB selection since 2018. Walker has shortcomings in the pass game but was a massive star last season with his home-run hitting ability and rare open-field vision. He’s also tough, breaking countless tackles last season. Walker will be good for them, no doubt. But was this a massive need?
12th Man Rising
Grade: A
Some people seemed to really not like this pick. I am not sure why. Seattle wants to run the ball more but Chris Carson might never play again and Rashaad Penny hasn’t shown he can play a full season. Walker, however, no matter if Penny and Carson weren’t already on the team might be worthy of being a Week 1 starter.
He is explosive and powerful and is likely a steal in round 2. Possibly some people thought he went too high because he is a running back but some team was going to take him and it made sense for Seattle to do so.
Pro Football Network
Grade: C-
A potential three-down running back, Kenneth Walker III was the nation’s top RB a season ago. He was a record-setting running back at two universities after a great two-year career at Wake Forest and a fabulous season at Michigan State. Walker has great speed, better acceleration, and actually loses no speed through his breaks.
There isn’t much to his pass-catching game, but he has shown a penchant for taking any touch the distance. Taking a running back early isn’t necessarily the best strategy, however, especially when the Seahawks already have Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny on the roster. Walker is good — the fit and use of draft capital are not.
PFF
Grade: Below Average
Walker is one of the best pure runners to come out of college football in the past five years. Last season, Walker was one of two FBS running backs since 2017 to average over 4.0 rushing yards after contact per attempt and 0.3 missed tackles forced per carry on 250-plus carries; the other was his new teammate Rashaad Penny in 2017. The biggest hole to pick in his game is a lack of production as a receiver, but a lot of that can be pinned on how Michigan State’s offense operated. This is still an interesting fit on a roster that just re-signed Penny to play alongside Chris Carson.
