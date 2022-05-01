Draft grades for the Pittsburgh Steelers selection of Connor Heyward

Connor Heyward was selected in the sixth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers, joining his brother Cameron as a member of the Steel City’s franchise. Heyward brings a unique skill set to the Steel City, being able to play in a fullback type of role or even line up on the line in a tight end role.

The pick was given pretty good reviews by many around the NFL and the draft community, but there are still a few that believe the Steelers selection was nothing special.

Check out some of the draft grades given to the Pittsburgh Steelers for their sixth round selection of Connor Heyward:

Steelers Wire

Grade: B+

This was the pick that had to happen. Thankfully, Connor Heyward is actually a really good football and that wasn’t just a throwaway pick for publicity. Heyward figures to be an ace on special teams but his ability to play running back and tight end help his case for the offense as well.

SB Nation

Grade: B

His versatility is his best attribute, and that’s an ability that Mike Tomlin values immensely. He is willing and able to do the dirty work necessary for any contending team. He could prove to be a good value selection if he proves capable of performing his versatile all around game at the NFL level.

CBS Sports

Grade: C

Short TE who was low-volume receiver in college but has legit wiggle to get open and is deceptively good after the catch. His athleticism will be stretched to the limit by athletic LBs at next level though. Not much of a blocker.

Pro Football Network

Grade: B+

Fullbacks are NFL Draft picks, too! The Pittsburgh Steelers facilitate a family reunion as Connor Heyward joins his brother at Heinz Field. He’s a rare fullback prospect who possesses really impressive hands as a pass-catching threat. Some of his catches for Michigan State this season would put several wide receivers in this class to shame. Meanwhile, he’s a tough competitor who is some technical refinement away from being an effective blocker. He’ll be a special-teams ace for the Steelers with impressive versatility on his résumé.

Pro Football Focus

Grade: Very Good

The 2022 tight end class features a good group of players, and Heyward is no exception. He never received a PFF pass-blocking grade lower than 67.0 in his college career. And when it comes to catching the ball, he racked up 326 yards and two touchdowns on just 35 receptions in 2021 — almost 10 yards per reception.

Bleacher Report

Grade: C

It’s easy to see the influence of Craig “Ironhead” Heyward in his youngest son. The 5’11”, 233-pound Connor Heyward is built like a bowling ball and willing to run over anyone in his way. The Pittsburgh Steelers get a fullback/tight end who can lead the way as a blocker, catch out of the backfield and maybe even run the ball from time to time.

