Draft Grades: Most observers feel Cowboys could’ve done better with 1st rounder

Very few prospects can make an argument they bring a unique skill set compared to everyone else in the class. Penn State's Micah Parsons can. The early entrant, who opted out of the 2020 campaign, told reporters he's "the most versatile player in the draft."

While somewhat true, his traits don't necessarily translate into what teams are searching for in top linebacker prospects. Parsons is an off-ball linebacker who excels in rushing the passer. True three-down linebackers are tasked with working in space often. In Parsons' case, he's still a work in progress as a coverage defender.

The raw athleticism is present to excel in this specific area, and the 21-year-old flashed during his two seasons with the Nittany Lions. The area simply isn't a strength at this juncture.

A plan is necessary to fully realize Parsons' potential. His natural instincts playing downhill coupled with creativity in pressure packages will place Parsons, who played defensive end at the high school level, in immediate NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year conversation. If he's used as a traditional linebacker, some of his best talents will go to waste.

Off the field for Parsons, an alleged fight with a teammate and alleged "hazing acts that simulated sexual assault" both surfaced recently.

The Dallas Cowboys aren’t afraid to take a risk on a premium talent.

Parsons immediately helps in two areas. The linebacker can fill the void left by the now-retired Sean Lee. The defender doubles as a standout blitzer/pass-rusher. He can be moved all over the field and provide the Cowboys with a much-needed boost among their pressure packages after they finished in the bottom half of the league with 31 sacks.

The only real question about the incoming linebacker is how he handles a professional atmosphere. The Cowboys viewed him as worth the risk, and the team traded down, added an extra third-round pick and still landed an elite prospect.

The Cowboys desperately needed to get better on the defensive side of the ball, and Parsons certainly makes the unit better.

Grade: B