Draft grades for the Minnesota Vikings selection of MSU football’s Jalen Nailor

Jalen Nailor will be catching passes in the NFL from a fellow Spartan if things go as planned.

Nailor was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the sixth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday. Nailor will join a Vikings’ offense led by former Spartans legend Kirk Cousins.

The pick by the Vikings seems like a great fit if you’re a Spartans fan since you can cheer for both Nailor and Cousins. However, what does the media think of the pick and how would they grade it?

Below, we compiled some of the draft grades for the pick.

Vikings Wire

Grade: D+

The Vikings are getting another quality depth piece at receiver with Jalen Nailor. It’s going to be tough for him to crack the active lineup with so much talent already at the receiver position. Even if we aren’t talking about Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn and Ihmir Smith-Marsette are also a couple of players clearly on the up-and-up. There isn’t anything that sets Nailor apart from the rest. He lacks size and blistering speed. But he’s tough, persistent and a willing blocker. That could get him somewhere.

SB Nation

Grade: N/A

Nailor has had his share of injury issues during his time in East Lansing, but has shown himself to be productive when he’s healthy. He led the Big Ten in yards per catch (19.8) in 2020, but has missed games in every season he played in college with various injury issues. If Nailor can shake the injury bug, he has an opportunity to latch on with the Vikings. We’ll have to see what sorts of opportunities he gets in the preseason.

CBS Sports

Grade: C+

Decently crafty vertical weapon with flashes of YAC on film. Skinny, gets easily disrupted by physicality in his routes. Nothing outstanding about his game. More WR depth for Kirk Cousins.

Pro Football Network

Story continues

Grade: B+

If you’re looking for speed in the 2022 NFL Draft, there are a few wide receivers who come to mind. Jameson Williams and Calvin Austin III might be the first couple. But Michigan State WR Jalen Nailor also has an appealing NFL Draft scouting report. In particular, his speed can bring a dynamic element to an NFL passing attack. But what more does he offer, and what is his ceiling?

Pro Football Focus

Grade: Good

While injuries hampered Nailor’s career at Michigan State, the flashes he showed were intriguing enough for the Vikings to take a swing. Standing at 5-foot-11 with a 38-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-8 broad jump, Nailor is a field stretcher who could provide a nice balance for a Minnesota receiving corps lacking in depth.

Bleacher Report

Grade: C+

Michigan State’s Jalen Nailor isn’t the most explosive wide receiver. The 5’11” target has 4.5 40 speed. But his quickness, ability to work in space and create after the catch make him an intriguing addition to the Minnesota Vikings. Nailor won’t displace Justin Jefferson or Adam Thielen, of course. He brings a little more playmaking skill to the group though.

