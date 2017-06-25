Draft Grades - East

The 2017 NHL Entry Draft is in the books and while it will be years before we’ll know how these prospects turn out, we can offer our first impression on how each team did. We’ll also take this opportunity to factor in the trades that happened immediately before or during the draft when offering our evaluation.

This section of the Draft Grades focuses on the Eastern Conference squads. For Corey Abbott’s look at the Western Conference teams, please click here.

Boston Bruins

Grade: B

First Round Selection(s): Urho Vaakaninen (18th)

The Bruins only had two selections in the top-100 picks with Jack Studnicka (53rd) being the other player they took. Both of them have the potential to be solid, though not necessarily exciting players for fantasy owners.

Vaakaninen’s more of a defensive defenseman and while he might develop offensively, he will probably be making it into the NHL on the back of that defensive side of his game. In the same vein, Studnicka is more of a two-way forward than a pure offensive threat, so while he might end up being someone that can contribute with the puck, he’s probably not going to end up as a top line forward. Both of them are projects, so don’t expect them to make a splash in the NHL anytime soon.

Overall, the Bruins had a fine, if unremarkable draft.

Buffalo Sabres

Grade: B+

First Round Selection(s): Casey Mittelstadt (8th)

With Mittelstadt, the ideal is that he’ll develop into an above average second-line center to provide the Sabres with a strong one-two punch between him and Jack Eichel. Between his speed and playmaking abilities, Mittelstadt has the potential to bring a lot of offensive flare to that hypothetical line if he continues to develop on his current course. The Sabres won’t be seeing him next season though as he’s expected to play for the University of Minnesota instead. That’s probable for the best as he could use the development time.

Buffalo also had two second round selections and used them on forward Marcus Davidsson (37th) and goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (54th). Some pegged Luukkonen as the top goalie of the 2017 class, so to get him in the late second round is pretty good.

Carolina Hurricanes

Grade: B

First Round Selection(s): Martin Necas (12th)

The Hurricanes ended up with nine picks in this draft and four of them were used on players from European leagues. Necas, who played in the Czech league, is of course the most noteworthy of that group. He’s a good skater with offensive upside, but it’s likely going to be at least a couple years before he’s playing with Carolina.

It makes a lot of sense that the Hurricanes spent their top pick on a forward given that they already have a strong, young defensive core. Carolina ended up only using one of its first seven selections on defensemen with the lone example being blueliner Luke Martin, who was claimed with the 52nd overall pick.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Grade: C+

First Round Selection(s): None

Columbus surrendered its first-round pick and a 2019 second-round selection to Vegas in a move that allowed them to dump David Clarkson’s contract onto the Golden Knights and that William Karlsson would be the player Vegas took from the Blue Jackets in the expansion draft. That’s in addition to the Blue Jackets having already lost its second round pick to Vancouver as compensation for hiring John Tortorella.

Without a pick in the first two rounds, Columbus surrendered prospect Keegan Kolesar to Tampa Bay so that the Blue Jackets could get the 45th overall pick, which they used on forward Alexandre Texier, who played in France last season. Columbus didn’t select again until it took Daniil Tarasov with the 86th overall pick, who didn’t play in 2016-17 due to a shoulder injury.

In the end, while there was a lot of movement involved with the Blue Jackets, Columbus doesn’t have much to show from it in terms of prospects worth highlighting at this time.

Detroit Red Wings

Grade: B+

First Round Selection(s): Michael Rasmussen (9th)

The last time the Red Wings had a top-10 selection was in 1991 when they took Martin Lapointe with the 10th overall pick. This time around they went with Rasmussen, who is an imposing center at 6-foot-6. He can move well for a player of his size though and additionally he’ll play around the net. He could develop into a very valuable offensive tool for the Red Wings, but he will need more time to develop in the WHL before going pro.

