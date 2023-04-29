Draft grades: Draft experts talk Cincinnati Bengals selecting DJ Turner

DJ Turner had a tremendous combine after running a 4.26 40-yard dash and his name was being linked to the first round of the NFL Draft. Even as high as the middle of the first round.

But the Michigan cornerback slipped just a little and landed with the Cincinnati Bengals in the second round. After the Bengals took Turner with the 60th pick in the draft, he is back with former teammates Chris Evans and Daxton Hill — last year’s first-round pick.

After Cincinnati took Turner in round two, different publications came out with their own theories and grading system.

Here are what different draft experts had to say about the Turner selection.

Pro Football Network

Pro Football Network liked the pick and gave the Bengals a B+.

It was critical that the Bengals addressed the secondary, and that was the focus on Day 2. DJ Turner adds speed and aggression at the cornerback position, and he’ll challenge for playing time early on.

CBS Sports

Chris Trapasso with CBS Sports gave Cincinnati a B+.

Not a super twitchy CB but incredibly fast. Inside-out versatility. Smaller, skinnier frame. Good tackler. Attacks the ball aggressively in the air. More young personnel for Cincinnati’s secondary.

NFL.com

Chris Reuter with NFL.com gave the Bengals an A grade for Day Two of the draft.

Turner’s NFL Scouting Combine performance might have pushed him into first-round consideration, but I thought his best value was in the late second round or early in Round 3. With a bit more discipline in coverage, he should be a solid value at a need position.

PFF

PFF gave the Bengals a ‘Good’ grade.

Turner can flat-out fly, clocking a 4.26-second 40-yard dash at the scouting combine in Indianapolis. He did get picked on a little at Michigan, and there’s still a fair amount of development needed, but he allowed just 46.5% of the passes thrown into his coverage to be caught in 2022 and forced 14 incompletions in the process.

Sporting News

Vinnie Iyer with Sporting News gave the Turner selection an A.

Turner had an excellent Combine in terms of agility drills and testing to back up his smarts and athleticism in coverage. He can help out Cincinnati in the slot but has the potential to transition outside, too.

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated gave the pick a B+ grade.

The Bengals’ new-look secondary now includes a new cornerback in Turner, who clocked a blazing 4.26 in the 40-yard dash at the scouting combine. Turner is a feisty competitor and plays bigger than his listed height of 5’11” and 178 pounds. He recorded 11 passes defended last season.

