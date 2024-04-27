Draft Grades: Bucs select DE Chris Braswell at No. 57 overall
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went defense in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft as they select defensive end Chris Braswell at No. 57 overall.
Braswell has a chance to contribute immediately in the pass rush. He was hidden behind a lot of talent at Alabama for the past few years, but finally started opposite Dallas Turner in 2023. He had eight sacks and 10.5 total tackles for a loss last season with the Crimson Tide.
It fills a need as they lost Shaq Barrett to free agency and it was a solid value. He isn’t the flashiest player but gets the job done. Tampa Bay has now addressed both sides of the trenches early in the draft.
Grade: B+