Draft grade roundup for Bucs’ Calijah Kancey pick

Day 1 of the NFL draft is over, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got their man with the No. 19 pick.

Tampa Bay drafted Pitt DT Calijah Kancey despite many pundits and experts thinking the Bucs may go elsewhere. Despite that, though, many of those same experts praised Tampa Bay’s pick and Kancey’s disruptiveness in the pass rush.

Check out how some of them reacted to the Bucs’ pick below:

CBS: B

CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco highlighted that he’ll have Vita Vea to help account for his lack of size.

They need help inside and Kancey has the tools to be an up-the-field, attacking defensive tackle. But he isn’t big and he can get overwhelmed at the point. But he has Vita Vea next to him for that, so I get it.

Bleacher Report: B

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski praised Kancey’s potential to help out Tampa’s edge rushers.

Kancey can immediately slot into 3-technique and provide the perfect complementary piece along the defensive interior. Furthermore, the incoming rookie’s abilities as a consistent disruptive force will make life easier on Tampa Bay’s talented edges. Shaquil Barrett and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka should be more effective if quarterbacks can’t step up in the pocket.

PFF: "Very Good"

Pro Football Focus had Kancey as their top pass-rushing defensive tackle, so it comes as no surprise they like the pick.

He might be undersized, but Kancey is a phenomenal pass-rusher on the interior. His first step is elite, and he’s coming off a season where he led all players at the position with a 92.4 PFF pass-rushing grade. The Pittsburgh product should make an immediate impact in Tampa Bay.

Sports Illustrated: B-

Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame mentions that Tampa Bay still could have gone QB here, but got a valued weapon in the pass rush.

The Buccaneers have a litany of holes, and could have addressed their quarterback need with Will Levis. Instead, general manager Jason Licht opted for Kancey, an interior pass rusher to pair with the run-stuffing Vita Vea. Kancey is only 281 pounds, but he dominated at times in the ACC, totaling 14.5 sacks over the past two years. Tampa Bay has long valued a pass rush, and it decided to build out from the trenches with the Pittsburgh product.

Story continues

The Athletic: B-

The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman believes the Bucs have to mess with the defensive scheme to find a fit for Kancey.

The Bucs had plenty of needs along the line of scrimmage, and Kancey is a smart pick provided the team reshapes its 3-4 for his talents… Although the comparisons are inevitable with former Pitt All-American Aaron Donald, perhaps Kancey’s best comparison is with former La’Roi Glover, a perennial Pro Bowl defensive tackle with the Saints. Kancey (6-1, 281) has small arms (30 5/8), but his quickness off the ball (1.58 in his 10-yard split) has negated those issues in the past. It’s a little unusual for a 3-4 to pull a defensive tackle built like Kancey, but it can work.

NFL.com: B

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter mentioned the Bucs’ need to bring younger players in on the defensive line.

His pro career might not match that of another undersized first-round Pitt defensive tackle, but I love Kancey’s game. He can beat tackles with quickness and powerful hands outside and charge through gaps inside. The Bucs needed to get younger on the defensive line, and with the top offensive linemen already off the board, he was a logical pick at No. 19.

Sporting News: A-

Sporting News’ Vinny Iyer highlighted that Kancey was also likely a target for division rivals like the Saints as well.

The Buccaneers needed to get a compact tackle with some inside pass-rush pop to help massive run stuffer Vita Vea on Todd Bowles’ three-man front. Kancey is a great fit and Tampa Bay is hoping it has mined an Aaron Donald clone from the same program. They could have gone quarterback here, but you can’t fault them for knowing Kancey was a good value and a possible target of division rivals, including the Saints.

The Ringer: B

The Ringer’s Danny Kelly somewhat questioned the scheme fit for Tampa Bay, but acknowledged that Kancey has a lot of value as a pass rusher.

The Buccaneers are in a weird spot in the post–Tom Brady era, so they could’ve gone in basically any direction with this pick. I like Kancey’s ability to rush the passer from the interior, and he does add some juice to Tampa Bay’s interior defensive line. But his lack of size and historically short arms could limit him to sub-package duties only—which calls into question the overall value here. Still, it makes sense for the Buccaneers to build from the trenches, and Kancey should be an early contributor on the defensive front.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire