Draft or free agency? How the Steelers rebuild the roster

The list of offseason needs of the Pittsburgh Steelers is long. This team has multiple spots on both sides of the football where an upgrade is necessary. Unfortunately, there are only so many draft picks and free agents at the team’s disposal. So let’s take a look at the team’s nine biggest offseason needs and determine whether or not it would be better to draft an upgrade or sign one.

Quarterback

The Steelers need to find a new starting quarterback to replace Ben Roethlisberger. My vote is for the draft. Let Mason Rudolph and/or Dwayne Haskins fill the void and draft a guy like Malik Willis or Desmon Ridder to develop. There is no free agent who will come in and make this team a Super Bowl contender so why not look at the big picture?

Running back

The Steelers need to add speed in the backfield as the lightning to the thunder of Najee Harris. Unfortunately, the 2022 draft class of backs don’t really have many of these guys so we lean toward finding a guy in free agency who can come in and spell Harris.

Wide receiver

With the potential loss of three of the team’s top five wide receivers to free agency, Pittsburgh once again needs to look for speed and athleticism. Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool have the experience to lead, so we are going with the draft to add a burner who can pull the top off a defense.

Offensive tackle

Another spot that could get hit by free agency, Pittsburgh needs to bring in a player who can start opposite Dan Moore and be ready to go. This is why we feel like tackle is a spot where the Steelers need to spend some money in free agency and get a good one.

Interior offensive line

Depending on what the Steelers do with Kendrick Green, the team could be in the market or either a guard to potentially replace Trai Turner or a center to replace Green. If Green moves to guard, we want a free-agent center who can be a veteran presence on a young offensive line. If Green stays at center, there are several top-tier guard in the draft to consider instead.

Defensive tackle

Pittsburgh has to upgrade the interior defensive line to shore up the run defense. There’s no reason to spend a fortune in free agency for a two-down defense tackle when this draft class has a half dozen massive nose-tackle prospects the Steelers can draft.

Inside linebacker

This whole need goes away if the Steelers keep Joe Schobert because the team will have too much money invested in the position to keep spending more. Nevertheless, I think the best fans can hope for here is a player in the draft to provide depth and some physicality.

Outside linebacker

Pittsburgh had all the depth they needed at outside linebacker before botching the situation with Melvin Ingram. After watching that debacle it is fairly clear the Steelers best option to backup Alex Highsmith and T.J. Watt is with a rookie.

Cornerback

I think it’s safe to say the Steelers aren’t great at drafting cornerbacks. It is unlikely Joe Haden comes back which makes cornerback the other position, along with offensive tackle, where the Steelers need to spend some money in free agency and be sure they get a good one.

