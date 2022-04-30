What draft experts said about new Packers WR Christian Watson

The Green Bay Packers finally checked the wide receiver box in the 2022 draft by trading up and taking North Dakota State’s Christian Watson at No. 34 overall in the second round on Friday night.

The Packers are getting one of the best athletes in the draft and a two-time FCS All-American in Watson.

Want to learn more about Watson, who blew up the NFL Scouting Combine and is one of the most unique receiver prospects in the draft class? Here’s what several prominent draft analysts said about Watson during the pre-draft process:

Dane Brugler, The Athletic (draft guide): “A three-year starter at North Dakota State, Watson was an outside receiver in offensive coordinator Tyler Roehl’s run-heavy scheme. A late bloomer who fell through the recruiting cracks, he developed into one of the best deep threats in the FCS (20.4 yards per reception during his career) with four touchdowns of at least 65 yards in 2021. With his smooth acceleration, Watson displays vertical tempo as a route runner and is quarterback-friendly with the way he works back to the ball and expands his catch radius. He never faced an FBS opponent while at NDSU and will see a sizable jump in speed and physicality when facing NFL competition. Overall, Watson is unpolished as a route runner and must improve his consistency at the catch point, but he is an intriguing size/speed athlete with the explosiveness to win vertically. He projects as a WR4 as a rookie with WR2 upside and offers kick-return experience.”

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: “Watson is a long, rangy wideout with remarkable fluidity and explosiveness. He lined up outside and was primarily used as a vertical weapon at NDSU. He gains ground in a hurry with his long stride, and he can change speeds when the ball goes up in the air. He ran by everyone he played against last season. Watson showed surprisingly good route skill at the Reese’s Senior Bowl in February. He was able to win with quickness off the line and showed the ability to efficiently drop his weight and burst out of the break point down the field. He has a large catch radius, too. Overall, I thought Watson was a solid vertical/stretch receiver based on his game tape, but the Senior Bowl performance showed a more well-rounded talent. He could emerge as one of the best pass-catchers in this class.”

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: “A receiver prospect with intriguing measurables and a strong belief in the team aspect of the game, Watson possesses an alluring combination of size and speed. He showed off improved route running and catch strength in 2021. He is much more gifted than his opposition was at NDSU and needs to prove he can elevate his game against bigger, faster players at the next level. He plays hard and fast but needs to add a few more pounds and learn to impose his frame on the coverage. He’s a field-stretching option requiring a linear route tree and projects as a capable WR3/4 with more work.”

Mike Renner, Pro Football Focus (draft guide): “The NFL Scouting Combine king is more than just a high-level testing athlete. He’s a super flexible 6-foot-4, 208-pound receiver who can adjust to balls easily outside his frame. The drop issues and ball tracking are a tad concerning, however, as Watson dropped 16 passes on 120 career catchable targets.”

Bleacher Report Scouting Department: “Overall, Watson has the size and enough athleticism and route-running ability to have the upside of a starting X WR. He does require runway to get his long legs going, but he has enough balance to be under control when breaking on routes. He is best when being able to operate in a straight line on routes with no breaks or even as a ball carrier where he can get downhill quickly. Watson does bring some kick return ability that will appeal to teams early in his career. While you would have wanted to see him dominate more at the level he played at, he shows enough athleticism and polish to be useful working outside or on vertical routes from the slot, and he could be a good No. 3-type weapon for NFL teams looking to add size in their receiver room.”

The Draft Network: “Christian Watson is a very good athlete with good speed, agility, and excellent body control. For a taller receiver, he is surprisingly dynamic and displays the ability to consistently win against man coverage. In the passing game, he is extremely tough to cover. He can defeat press with foot quickness and has surprisingly good vertical speed. His home-run speed threatens a defender’s cushion quickly. He does a good job of dropping his weight while displaying the separation quickness at the top of the route. He has a very good catch radius and is a matchup problem in contested-catch situations. He can contort his body to make tough catches and is dynamic with the football in his hands. In the NFL he is an outside receiver who projects with very good ability in the kicking game both as a returner and a core special teamer.”

