What draft experts said about new Packers OT Travis Glover

The Green Bay Packers made another investment along the offensive line on Day 3, using a sixth-round pick at No. 202 overall on Travis Glover, Georgia State’s big and versatile offensive tackle.

Glover (6-6, 317) has elite size and length and is entering the NFL after starting a school record 57 games for Georgia State, including double-digit starts on both the left and right sides. He played tackle and guard.

Here’s what a few of the best draft analysts said about Glover:

Dane Brugler, The Athletic

“A five-year starter at Georgia State, Glover lined up primarily at left tackle in former head coach Shawn Elliott’s balanced offense . With 57 career starts

(second most in school history), he showed steady improvements over the years and played his best as a super senior. He continued that momentum with standout weeks at the Hula Bowl and Senior Bowl. A big-bodied blocker, Glover transfers his immense body force into his hands to jolt at contact, and he often goes back for seconds with his punishing mentality. Though he appears heavy at times in space, he relies on his length to reassert himself and save his feet from the quicksand. Overall, Glover isn’t an explosive athlete, and achieving leverage will be a constant battle for him, but he also isn’t a slug and looks for ways to unleash his power in all areas. Given his experience at both tackle and guard, he can provide depth at multiple spots on a team’s depth chart.”

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

“A five-year starter with elite size, Glover is well-proportioned with good lean mass. His stance is funky and might need to be corrected to improve his pass sets and avoid play tells. Glover has good length, but his hands can be late or inaccurate, which mitigates his size/length advantage. He’s a plus drive blocker and can climb up or outside the box and adjust to movement. Improved hand usage and placement will bolster his consistency as both a run and pass blocker, but quick defenders might always trouble him. Whether he ends up at tackle or guard, Glover has the traits and upside that could allow him to stick around on a roster and improve his chances for eventual playing time.”

Jeff Risdon, The Draft Wire

“A 6-foot-6 tackle with good power and an aggressive attitude on the outside, Glover proved his worth as a Senior Bowl call-up. He’s got experience at both guard and tackle and handled himself well in big-game tests against LSU and North Carolina in the last two autumns. Glover needs some work on his technique and consistency, no doubt. It would have been nice for teams to see his athletic upside on display at the combine.”

33rd Team

“Glover projects as a backup swing tackle who fits best in a power-running scheme. He has the raw athletic ability to play outside, although his current technique masks this athleticism slightly. Playing at a slightly lower weight may help this, and his long arms and overall skill set should keep him outside. There is some scheme versatility as he has the awareness to play in a zone scheme, although improving his body control when working to the 2nd level will be very important.”

