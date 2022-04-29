What draft experts said about new Packers LB Quay Walker

The Green Bay Packers invested a first-round pick on an inside linebacker, taking Georgia’s Quay Walker at No. 22 overall in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft on Thursday night.

The Packers think they are getting a three-down linebacker who moves and plays like De’Vondre Campbell, an All-Pro in 2021 who will be Walker’s new sidekick in Green Bay.

Want to learn more about Walker, a 15-game starter for Georgia in 2021 who helped create one of the best defenses in college football history? Here’s what several prominent draft analysts said about Walker during the pre-draft process:

Dane Brugler, The Athletic (draft guide): “A one-year starter at Georgia, Walker played the “Money” linebacker position in former defensive coordinator Dan Lanning’s 3-4 base scheme. After playing outside linebacker and defensive end in high school, he moved inside when he arrived in Athens and struggled initially, but he showed improvement each season and was a key member of Georgia’s 2021 championship-winning defense. With his lateral twitch and movement skills, Walker has outstanding mirroring skills vs. the run and uses his long arms to punch himself off blocks or lasso ball carriers out of his reach. Although he doesn’t have the statistical resume of a playmaker, he has a high batting average as a tackler, and his traits and trajectory suggest his best football is ahead of him. Overall, Walker is still developing his instincts, especially in coverage, but he aces the eye test with his exceptional combination of size, length and athleticism to dominate vs. the run. He has the potential to be a four-down impact linebacker in the NFL.”

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: “Walker is an enormous off-ball linebacker (6-4, 241) with a nice blend of speed and physicality. In coverage, he is fluid and plenty fast enough to match up with tight ends and running backs. In zone coverage, he doesn’t have great anticipation, but once he diagnoses what’s happening, he closes quickly. When he rushes off the edge, he doesn’t have much of a plan — but his speed/effort is outstanding. He is a violent run defender; he attacks blockers, thuds off them and makes plays. He has exceptional burst and range on plays to the perimeter. Overall, Walker is a size/speed, run-and-hit linebacker with his best football still ahead of him.”

Story continues

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: “Walker had to wait his turn at Georgia, but he has become a well-schooled, instinctive linebacker ready for the NFL game. He has good size and clear eyes from the second level, with a talent for recognizing play design. He plays disciplined, team-oriented football but is unlikely to become a top-level playmaker as a pro. His chase speed and body control are just average when ranging to tackle or covering in space. Walker is dependable and consistent and projects as a good backup with eventual starter potential at inside linebacker.”

Mike Renner, Pro Football Focus (draft guide): “Walker is one of the best run-and-hit linebackers in the class. Give him the freedom to play fast, and he’ll excel. That’s because he’s both a speedy 240 pounds and one of the best tacklers in the class, having missed only seven times on 138 career attempts.”

Bleacher Report Scouting Department: “In 2021 especially, Walker was Georgia’s coverage backer. They often aligned him to the passing strength and put him on the field in favor of either Nakobe Dean or Channing Tindall on passing downs whenever possible. Though only an average athlete in space, Walker has an excellent understanding for zone coverage. He knows how to re-route players into different zone defenders, and he knows exactly where he needs to flow to after passing off routes. Walker seldom gave up air around pass-catchers in coverage and consistently triggered quickly to play the ball or make a tackle. Walker is a competent run defender as well. Like all Georgia defenders, Walker has a nasty demeanor towards contact and is willing to get scrappy in traffic. His strength wavers at times, but he always finds himself near the action, thanks in part to comfortable movement skills in tight spaces and reliable run game diagnoses. He also shows a full toolbox for being able to deconstruct or avoid blocks, even if his physical profile makes it tough to capitalize on all the time. The flip side is that Walker’s average speed and clunky redirection can get him caught in space a bit too often, which could become more of an issue in the pros. Walker has the high-floor run defense traits and zone coverage chops to stick around for a long time, either at MIKE or WILL. He clearly gets how to play the position and has the aggressive mindset teams should love. Walker’s average athletic profile may hold him back from reaching Pro Bowl caliber play, but it is tough to imagine Walker being anything less than a good backup, and he may well end up as a solid starter.”

The Draft Network: “Walker is an uber athletic and rangy linebacker. His impact is felt in the run game, in coverage, and pressuring the quarterback. Prior to 2021, Walker did not start a game until the 2020 season. His lack of starting experience leaves his FBI and processing ability open for growth.”

Related