What draft experts said about Falcons rookie QB Desmond Ridder
Despite having the choice of any quarterback they wanted, the Atlanta Falcons waited until the third round to draft Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder.
While many analysts had second-round grade on Ridder entering the draft, some thought he would sneak into the first round due to the lack of quality quarterbacks in the class. So, not only did the Falcons build their roster up by taking the best player available early on, the team landed a possible franchise QB without having to reach.
Let’s check out what the different NFL draft experts had to say about Ridder.
PFF Big Board: (Ridder ranked No. 41)
“Ridder’s four years at the helm of the Bearcats’ offense make him one of the most experienced passers in the class. He improved every year en route to a career-high 90.7 grade in 2021.”
Draft Wire's Natalie Miller
“A pro-ready passer with tons of starting experience and a track record of both personal production and team success, Ridder will tempt teams with his potential to be a Day 1 starter. His overall upside is a tad limited, but he should still hear his name called early in this year’s draft, as one of the top quaterbacks off the board.”
Touchdown Wire's Top 50 prospects (ranked No. 34)
“Ridder offers an NFL team what you want to see from a mental perspective, with some athleticism to boot. You put those two traits together, and you have a very strong foundation for an NFL quarterback. His growth as a passer during his time on campus should not be ignored, and in the right offensive system you could see Ridder being a solid starting quarterback early in his career, with an opportunity to become more.”
CBS Sports Big Board (ranked No. 70)
“Plus mobility to extend the play when it breaks down. Extensive experience and strong leadership. Capable of throwing with touch. Great top-end speed and athleticism. Throws with anticipation.”
NFL.com's Lance Zierlein
“Four-year starter and four-year winner whose hard work at his craft altered his standing from good college quarterback to early-round draft pick. There is nothing special about Ridder’s size or arm talent but his improved confidence and field command has really helped him mature at the position. He plays in rhythm and operates with consistently repeatable footwork and mechanics. He’s intelligent and processes quickly, which should help him find where the football needs to go regardless of passing scheme. Getting the ball to NFL targets accurately and safely, however, is not a given.”
The Draft Network's Joe Marino
“When forecasting him to the next level, Ridder checks the boxes in terms of size, arm talent, mobility, and experience. His arm talent gives him access to the entire field and he is an exceptional runner where he showcases outstanding vision, athleticism, and the ability to break tackles. Because of his dual-threat ability, the entire playbook is available for Ridder’s offense because he doesn’t have any physical limitations. When it comes to areas in need of continued growth as Ridder enters the next level, his ball placement and decision making stand out. At this point, Ridder only has general accuracy. Despite some impressive flashes of accuracy, overall he is inconsistent.”
