What draft experts said about Falcons RB Bijan Robinson

The 2023 NFL draft got off to an exciting start on Thursday evening, with multiple first-round trades and three quarterbacks being selected in the top five picks.

The Atlanta Falcons drafted running back Bijan Robinson with the No. 8 overall pick, adding one of the most talented RB prospects in years to one of the NFL’s best ground games. Robinson was almost unanimously considered a top-five talent by scouts.

Let’s check out what the NFL experts had to say about the Texas running back prior to the draft.

PFF Big Board: Robinson ranked 8th

Robinson has such an uncanny ability to stop and start for a 220-pounder. And when he is at top speed, good luck trying to tackle him. Robinson set the PFF college record with 104 broken tackles in 2022. — PFF 2023 Big Board

ESPN pre-draft analysis

Robinson is the best running back prospect to enter the draft since at least 2018, when the Giants drafted Saquon Barkley second overall. He’s a patient and instinctive runner with outstanding contact balance, and it almost always takes more than one defender to get him on the ground. He’s a reliable pass catcher with the body control to adjust to passes thrown outside his frame, and he’s a threat after the catch. And while there’s still room for improvement, he got better in pass protection in 2022. — Steve Muench, ESPN

Touchdown Wire pre-draft RB rankings

Robinson’s contact balance is as good as for any running back I’ve ever evaluated. And it’s not just about pure power, though he’s got more than enough weight to just throw defenders aside — it’s the eerie combination of vision, lateral agility, and force through all kinds of contact. There are plays in which you wonder how he “only” broke 104 tackles last season. — Doug Farrar, Touchdown Wire

NFL.com pre-draft rank: 3rd

Robinson is a three-down back with excellent size, vision and burst. On inside runs, he is aggressive to press the hole before lowering his pads and exploding through contact. He has the lateral quickness to make defenders miss in tight quarters. On outside runs, he has the speed to capture the corner and is very loose and elusive out in space. In the passing game, he is a fluid route runner out of the backfield, boasting excellent hands. He can contort and adjust to poorly thrown balls. He does need to improve his recognition and technique in pass pro, though; he is late to step up and his anchor gets challenged too often. Overall, Robinson has all of the tools to quickly emerge as a top-tier RB in the NFL. — Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

The Draft Network pre-draft profile

From the handoff, Robinson does a great job of scanning the line of scrimmage from the frontside to the backside of the play, not letting early penetration speed up his process to find any developing holes—he has the whole line of scrimmage available to him. Robinson also showed the advanced ability to set up blocks and set up second-level defenders by presenting himself in one hole just to be able to move the defender and get to another hole. — Keith Sanchez, Draft Network

CBS Sports pre-draft prospect rankings

Bijan Robinson is a well-rounded running back with ideal size to be an every-down contributor in the NFL. He excels as a runner, pass-catcher and blocker but has received the lion’s share of touches in Austin over the past two seasons. — CBS Sports prospect rankings

Sporting News pre-draft prospect rankings (5th)

Robinson has unique burst with the big-play ability to take any run the distance with enough speed, vision and determination. He’s light on his feet for his size, a quick cutter who can shoot through holes. Robinson, given his receiving skills and classic profile as a feature back, is a rare mid-first-rounder for the position. — Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News

Draft Wire analysis

It is likely Robinson will be the feature piece in a Falcons offense that has found its love for running the football last season. Robinson can be an every-down back and is an elite pass catcher to add to his already ridiculous skillset. He will be an immediate impact player in Atlanta, pairing with Kyle Pitts and Drake London as one of the most talented offenses in the entire NFL. Prepare for a 1,000-yard rookie season; he is just that talented. —Natalie Miller, Draft Wire

Relative Athletic Score: 9.85

Bijan Robinson was drafted with pick 8 of round 1 in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.85 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 28 out of 1745 RB from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/Q8yI9OZKlO pic.twitter.com/adwHHetAwQ — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 28, 2023

Twitter reacts to Robinson pick

#Falcons Twitter debated the team’s decision to draft Texas RB Bijan Robinson in the top 10. https://t.co/W9iDhprAAX — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) April 28, 2023

