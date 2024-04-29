What draft experts said about Colts 5th-round pick Anthony Gould

After drafting Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell in the second round, the Colts added another weapon for quarterback Anthony Richardson by selecting Oregon State’s Anthony Gould in the fifth round.

After having just 59 combined targets between the 2021 and 2022 seasons, Gould had 77 targets in 2023 and was a big play waiting to happen for the Oregon State offense.

Gould finished the season averaging 16.2 yards per catch, while almost 40 percent of his receptions went for at least 15 yards.

Gould, who was primarily a boundary target but has slot experience, can provide another vertical element with his speed but has the ability to impact other parts of the field with Shane Steichen’s ability to get his pass catchers the ball in space, where Gould’s YAC abilities can take over.

In addition to what he brings on the offensive side of the ball, Gould averaged a whopping 15.7 yards per punt return on 27 career attempts, with two touchdowns.

For more on Gould’s game and what he can bring to the Colts, here is what a few draft experts had to say in their pre-draft reports:

Lance Zierlein – NFL.com

“There will be a good deal of focus on his lack of size, but Gould’s particular skill set should create discussions about how to make it work. He has electrifying long speed and spent a majority of his reps as an outside receiver working all three levels of the field. He has the shiftiness to uncover against tight man coverage from the slot but can be utilized as a matchup problem deep against cornerbacks lacking speed. He can step in as a catch-and-run specialist with punt return talent but has the capability to offer more in the future. The productive rookie season of Tank Dell (5-foot-10, 165 pounds) in 2023 could have a positive influence on how some teams view Gould’s potential as a future starting slot.”

Derek Tate – Pro Football Network

“Despite playing primarily on the outside during his time with the Beavers, Gould’s skill set would likely be far better suited to working in the slot where he doesn’t have to deal with longer, physical press cover corners at the next level. As a route runner, Gould wins more with athleticism than technique or nuance but is still capable of generating separation on all three levels of the football field. Gould’s contributions as a returner could be his best chance to make a roster as a Day 3 prospect, but he could see a specialist/rotational type role in 11 personnel on the offensive side of the ball in the NFL.”

Damian Parson – The Draft Network

“Gould projects as a starting-caliber Z/slot receiver who brings impressive speed and deep play-making ability. As a result of his smaller frame and limited catch radius, he will probably see more snaps in the slot. Nonetheless, Gould is a playmaker on offense and special teams with his return game value.”

