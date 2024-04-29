What draft experts said about Colts’ 4th-round pick Tanor Bortolini

The offensive line may not have been one of the Colts’ biggest perceived needs entering the draft, but in a loaded class, GM Chris Ballard spent two picks on that unit, including Wisconsin interior lineman Tanor Bortolini in the fourth round.

Bortolini played almost 2,000 career snaps for the Badgers, with 1,058 coming at center and over 600 at guard.

Last season, Bortolini allowed just one sack and 11 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. Among centers, he would rank 28th in pass-blocking efficiency and 70th in run-blocking grade.

Behind an already established interior offensive line, Bortolini will add to the depth of that unit in 2024 but could potentially take on a larger role in 2025, with both Ryan Kelly and Will Fries set to be free agents.

For more on Bortolini’s game, here is what several draft experts had to say in their pre-draft scouting reports:

Lance Zierlein – NFL.com

“Bortolini offers center/guard flexibility with good mass and below-average length. He’s well-schooled from a technique standpoint and will fit his blocks with hand placement and footwork to put him in position to succeed. He has decent strength but won’t root out single blocks and could have issues dealing with a two-gapping NFL nose tackle. He’s fluid on the move as a pulling center and has played in every run-blocking scheme. He’s fundamentally sound in pass protection but is inconsistent sliding and catching rushers in the A-gap. He’s solid in most areas and could become a backup with two-position flexibility in the future.”

Ian Cummings – Pro Football Network

“It may serve Bortolini well to spend time as a primary depth piece early on, but already, he’s a scheme-versatile run blocker with outside zone, counter, and gap flexibility. In time, he can become an impact two-phase starter with the range and tenacity to be a game-changer.”

Damiem Pearson – The Draft Network

“Overall, Bortolini projects as a developmental starting-level interior offensive lineman. He is an ideal fit for zone-oriented running offenses. Bortolini can play both center and guard at the next level. “

