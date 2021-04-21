Draft evaluator believes QB 49ers pick will be best in 2021 class

Draft evaluator believes QB 49ers pick will be best from '21 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

We're all playing the guessing game right now of which quarterback the 49ers will take with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

To one draft evaluator, it simply doesn't matter. Whichever one joins the 49ers will be the best from the 2021 draft class.

"The best QB from this class will be the one San Francisco drafts," the unnamed evaluator told Matt Miller. "And I don't care which one they pick, he'll be the best one given that staff and supporting cast."

With Kyle Shanahan as his head coach, plus Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and a strong running game at his expense, the 49ers could be the perfect situation for a young quarterback.

Add the fact that whoever the 49ers pick won't be rushed into games and can learn behind Jimmy Garoppolo, and quarterback in this year's draft should hope to come to Santa Clara.

The 49ers appear to be picking between Mac Jones, Justin Fields and Trey Lance with the assumption that Trevor Lawrence will go No. 1 to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Zach Wilson will be the No. 2 pick to the New York Jets. All could be strong candidates for the 49ers, with differing skill sets.

Among the teams atop the draft, though, the 49ers easily are best suited to win now and in the near future. Whether it be Jones, Fields or Lance, a young QB is about to be set up for a lot of success.

