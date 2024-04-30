Draft day video shows Chop Robinson hoping to get picked by Dolphins

Chop Robinson has been one of the featured players on NFL Films’ annual “Hey Rookie: Welcome to the NFL” program, documenting his path from Penn State star to Miami Dolphins draft pick.

In a preview for an episode airing Tuesday night, a clip shows Robinson sitting on his couch with family waiting to see where he’ll begin his NFL career. In the video, one thing is clear: Robinson really hoped to wind up in Miami.

.@chopyoungbull was calling for the @MiamiDolphins to come get him. "I want somewhere warm, anyway." 😂#HeyRookie Draft Special: Tuesday 7pm ET on ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/nqBNmmRDeB — NFL (@NFL) April 29, 2024

After the video begins with Jared Verse getting picked by the Los Angeles Rams, Robinson is shown brushing off the selection. “I didn’t want to pay them taxes anyway,” he tells a family member.

Up next in the order was the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 20 overall, followed by the Dolphins at No. 21.

“I need Miami. I want somewhere warm anyway,” Robinson said. “Let [Pittsburgh] get a corner and come get me Miami, please.”

The Steelers didn’t pick a cornerback, but instead addressed the offensive side of the ball by taking lineman Troy Fautanu. And that freed up the Dolphins to make Robinson’s wish come true.

“I feel like it’s a great fit for me,” Robinson told reporters shortly after he was picked Thursday night. “I know it’s beautiful weather in Miami. I don’t know much about the city because I’ve never been that way, but I know I’ll have a great time there just enjoying with my teammates and being part of the team.”

The newest episode of “Hey Rookie: Welcome to the NFL” is scheduled to air Tuesday night at 7 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN2.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire