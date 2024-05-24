Draft contracts reveal new details of proposed $1.7B stadium renovation

Draft stadium contracts have been made public and they’re providing additional insights into the proposed $1.7 billion stadium renovation deal.

New details gleaned from newly released draft stadium renovation contracts reveal the Jaguars will play on an artificial turf field, rather than the grass they’ve historically played on.

Additionally, there will be mobile ordering options to speed up concession lines, a new team store and a minimum of 1,500 to 2,000 4k televisions throughout the stadium.

Sensory rooms will also be installed for fans who may experience sensory overload during games and events.

“This is not your father’s Gator Bowl,” said Councilmember Matt Carlucci (R-Group 4 At-Large).

Carlucci said he believes the new stadium promises to improve experiences for fans across the board.

“I think the mayor has done a really good job, and her team along with the Jaguars, of putting together a new stadium that will last us well into the next 30 years and it’s just going to make for a better game day experience. Now all we gotta do is start winning more games and I think we will,” said Carlucci.

Carlucci argued just as important as the stadium renovation itself is the $300 million for community development projects including workforce, homelessness and affordable housing initiatives.

The draft community development contract also specifies each one of the city’s 14 council districts will get $1 million for parks projects.

But the money isn’t enough to convince members like Rory Diamond (R-District 13) that the $150 million city share is a worthwhile investment.

“It’s a bribe. They’re saying, oh hey pay $150 million and your district will get $1 million. That is not a good deal. What is a good deal is to just go ahead and take that $150 million out. The Jags will give $100 million as part of this deal anyways,” said Diamond.

Carlucci on the other hand sees the community development piece as central part of the overall deal.

“It is such an opportunity to strike now while the iron is hot, to not only do the stadium, but to do something good for everybody in Jacksonville all over,” said Carlucci.

Carlucci said he expects the draft contracts to be finalized and filed as legislation as early as next week.

Looking ahead, it’s going to be a busy June for council members with several meetings scheduled as they work to try and get the deal across the finish line by July 1st.

