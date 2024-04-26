To draft a center or not draft a center? That is the Steelers question

In just a few short hours the second day of the 2024 NFL draft will kick off and the Pittsburgh Steelers will see if they can top their pick of Offensive tackle Troy Fautanu from the first round.

Most fans and NFL draft pundits feel like after getting a franchise starting offensive tackle, landing a starting center in the second round would be the definition of the best-case scenario.

But there is conflicting information about what the Steelers have planned for the position according to two Steelers beat writers.

Mark Kaboly of The Athletic says the Steelers have no plans to select a center in round two or three. Meanwhile, longtime beat writer Gerry Dulac says the Steelers are targeting West Virginia center Zach Frazier in the second and understand they might have to move up to get him.

We are very hopeful that the Steelers will address center in either the second or third round as well as adding a playmaker at receiver. Pittsburgh has three picks on day two including two picks in the third round.

