Should you draft Cam Akers over Saquon, Zeke, Chubb & Kamara?

Andy Behrens & Dalton Del Don go over their initial pre-season player rankings. Dalton has Los Angeles Rams sophomore RB Cam Akers over established backs like Saquon Barkley, Nick Chubb, Alvin Kamara, and Ezekiel Elliott. Should Akers be considered a top 5 fantasy draft pick or is Dalton's ranking unjustified?

