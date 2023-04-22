Draft Buzz: Malik McDowell may have soured Seahawks on Jalen Carter

The 2023 NFL Draft is almost upon us and the Seattle Seahawks have quite the decision to make at No. 5 overall. With the best draft capital in the Pete Carroll/John Schneider era, the Seahawks have a legitimate chance to acquire a franchise caliber cornerstone to help take their team to the next level. One such potential player is Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

However, Carter comes with plenty of baggage. He was arrested due to his involvement with a street race where two people died. He was not responsible, but showed a concerning lack of judgement by A.) involving himself in it and B.) fleeing the scene before police arrived. Additionally, Carter showed up overweight to his pro day and struggled to complete his workout. It appears the red flags might be a bit too much for the Seahawks to stomach.

In a podcast with @PSchrags, Daniel Jeremiah @MoveTheSticks on Jalen Carter and the #Seahawks: "Teams I’ve talked to do not expect Seattle. The stuff I got back was the Malik McDowell experience soured them on taking a chance."https://t.co/mGHNOlnrb1 — Rob Staton (@robstaton) April 20, 2023

I am fully on the record saying I believe Seattle should draft Carter. His talent makes it almost irresistible to pass up. Although, I am also on the record with my adamant belief that Malik McDowell is truly the biggest draft bust in Seahawks franchise history – yes, more so than Aaron Curry.

If Seattle is getting McDowell-esque vibes from Carter, then they would be prudent to take a lesson from their own history.

