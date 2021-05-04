Draft brings hope to NFL teams, fan bases

May 4—The one never-changing theme that's led to the NFL Draft's booming popularity has been hope.

Hope comes in many different forms ... hope for the future of a struggling franchise, hope for a team on the cusp of the playoffs, hope for a contender to improve its roster and hope for a champion to reload talent lost in free agency.

On Thursday night, that hope was present in downtown Cleveland as I made my way through thousands of people heading into FirstEnergy Stadium with one of my closest friends Henry Palattella, a Browns fan. The optimism rose with each step closer to the stadium. Every NFL fanbase seemed to be represented in the crowd of people with an overwhelming sea of brown and orange.

Once we got inside, we met up with another one of my closest friends Cameron Hoover, a Steelers fan like myself, and a few mutual friends. It was the first time the three of us had been together in person for more than a year.

We watched as the first two picks went as most every analyst predicted. Then, at three, an audible gasp filled the stadium after the San Francisco 49ers selected Trey Lance.

Another surprise came when the Dallas Cowboys traded their pick to the Philadelphia Eagles, and an irate New York Giants fan turned around to lash out about what she viewed as two divisional rivals teaming up against her favorite team. The Eagles used the pick to select 2021 Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith.

"Where are the Eagles fans?" she asked. "I don't see any of them here."

Her eyes scanned the crowd and met our group just three rows away. We pointed to Palattella, who sported a white and green Kevin Kolb Eagles jersey, a hand-me-down from a former college roommate. Palattella wanted to stand out with an obscure jersey, and the Kolb jersey fit that mold.

The Giants fan talked lighthearted trash to him and asked his opinion about her team's decision. The exchange went on for about five minutes until Palattella threw his hands up and shrugged.

Unfortunately, she left a few minutes later so we were unable to get her insight on the Giants' decision to choose Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney at 20.

Once they announced the 22nd pick, I suddenly felt myself falling to the left. Hoover put me in some combination of a headlock and a hug in preparation for the pick.

We stayed like that for the next few minutes, hoping the Steelers would pick Najee Harris, the standout running back from Alabama. After a couple James Connor injury-riddled seasons and unproven running backs, we wanted them to address the position.

My Steelers fandom began prior to my first day of kindergarten and before I knew the shape of a football. My uncle funneled Steelers apparel to me as Christmas and birthday gifts for as long as I can remember.

Taking that into account, Thursday night was the first time I can recall being more hopeful and stressed than a Browns fan for the draft. That hope reached a fever pitch once Harris' name was announced. Hoover gave me a hug then released his grip, raising his hands triumphantly toward the sky.

A few minutes later, Browns fans met their teams selection of Greg Newsome II with claps and "Here we go Brownies" chants, but the energy felt different than other drafts. It felt like the fanbase knew the Northwestern cornerback made their team better, but they weren't expecting him to step on the field and be their number one player in the secondary. Denzel Ward occupies that spot. Instead, they wanted to strengthen the position group.

After the Browns pick, we filed out of the stadium with hundreds of other people wanting to avoid a potentially huge traffic rush.

Palattella drove with the top down on his rental car, a 2019 Buick Cascada convertible on our way to a midnight dinner at Sheetz. We watched as fans from almost every fanbase gave us strange looks. As I sat in the frigid car shivering, I couldn't help but smile as my hope for the Steelers and my day-to-day life reached a 14-month peak.

Ian Kreider is a Star Beacon sports correspondent.