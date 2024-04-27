What are draft analysts saying about the Bills picking Utah safety Cole Bishop?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills addressed one of their biggest needs in the NFL Draft second round by selecting Utah safety Cole Bishop with the 60th overall pick.

Here’s how NFL Draft experts graded Buffalo adding the 6-foot-2 defensive back to its secondary:

Buffalo Bills 2024 NFL Draft tracker

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

Grade: A-

“Large, intimidating safety with magnificent movement skill. The QB of the defense. Aligns everywhere. Can wear many hats. Excelled as slot defender and vs. TEs in coverage and runs the alley on outside runs as well as any safety in the class. Ball skills and tackling must improve. Short arms. Need filled.”

Brent Sobleski, Bleacher Report

Grade: A

“Bishop can immediately enter the Buffalo Bills’ lineup and make an impact. As they transition away from their long-standing safety duo in Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, the incoming rookie can provide a solution to what previously looked like a transitional phase.”

The Sporting News

Grade: C

“Bishop fills a need with the team moving on from Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer but the Bills reached a bit for his pure speedy coverage skills as Bishop is deficient for now in the run-supporting part of his game.”

Nick Baumgartner, The Athletic

Grade: B-

“A big, speedy safety from Utah who made nearly 200 tackles (including 21 1/2 for a loss), Bishop played a lot in the box as a nickel defender as well as back deep at safety for the Utes. A very instinctive player, sometimes too aggressive, Bishop is explosive and still just 21. While Bishop is a versatile back-end defender who could be a starter sooner than later. I would’ve preferred Washington State’s Jaden Hicks. But this is a solid choice in an area of need for Buffalo.“

USA Today Sports

Grade: B

“After undergoing several significant changes this offseason, the Bills’ secondary reloads with Bishop. His extensive range and ability to matchup against tight ends in man coverage should prove valuable in the early going.”

Yahoo Sports

Grade: B

“Bishop was a productive safety for Utah and now goes to a team that needs a safety. This is a safe pick that should give the Bills a multiyear starter at a position of need.”

Latest Local News

Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.