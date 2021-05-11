What draft analysts said about Colts’ new WR Mike Strachan

The Indianapolis Colts used one of their seventh-round picks on a small-school wide receiver with big potential in the form of Mike Strachan out of Charleston.

Though the wide receiver room is relatively crowded entering the offseason, Strachan comes with an intriguing profile and a blend of size, speed and explosiveness that could bring some upside.

Here’s what some prominent draft analysts said about Strachan:

Dane Brugler, The Athletic (draft guide): “A two-year starter at Charleston, Strachan was the X receiver in offensive coordinator Paul Johnson’s scheme while also winning several conference titles on the track team. He became the first player in school history to reach 1,000 yards receiving in a season, and he did it twice, finishing the 2019 season with 19 touchdowns (third-most at the Division II level). Strachan looked like the Division II version of Chase Claypool on tape with his acceleration, ball tracking skills and humongous catch radius to climb the ladder or snatch away from his frame. He won’t be able to physically dominate with his size/speed alone in the NFL, but he will benefit from not having another sport to focus on in the offseason for the first time in his life. Overall, Strachan will require development time before he is ready for the jump in talent at the pro level, but the athletic traits, body control and tracking skills for a player that size are uncommon and worth the day 3 investment.”

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: “Highly productive small-school wideout with elite size but with work to be done. Playing against bigger, stronger, faster defenders could create a challenging transition, as the route running and ball skills will need more development to be pro-ready. His size and ability to win jump balls make him an intriguing late-round possibility.”

Jordan Reid, The Draft Network: “At 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, Michael Strachan proved to be one of the most dependable targets in the Division II ranks during his final season. Collecting 78 receptions for 1,139 yards and 19 touchdowns, he’s a vertical stretch wide receiver that has thrived off of down-the-field concepts. Primarily playing on the outside, he possesses adequate build-up speed in order to race past defensive backs. Also a “go up and get it” type of target, he’s consistently able to enter regions that defenders aren’t capable of. Still needing development in his route-running in the underneath areas, he has the more than natural ability to sink his hips and redirect in routes. An intriguing project, he’s a prospect that teams could take a chance on later in the draft or as a priority undrafted free agent that could go on to be depth down the line as an “X” receiver.”

Bleacher Report Scouting Department: “Mike Strachan had back-to-back dominant seasons at the Division II level and was an accomplished track sprinter before the 2020 Charleston season was canceled. Strachan brings excellent size, length and very good athleticism to the wide receiver position, but he is strictly a tools prospect at this point in time. He dominated at Charleston, literally and figuratively dwarfing his competition, especially on vertical routes that utilized his buildup speed, catching range and jumping ability. But ask for anything more, and Strachan is raw as can be on the nuances at the position. He will turn 24 as a rookie, but his traits will give him a chance to stick in the NFL.”

NFL Draft Bible, Sports Illustrated: “Two things pop off the screen when watching Strachan; his gamebreaking size and speed. The Charleston track and field star used both those strengths to win back-to-back All-MEC First Team honors in two record-breaking seasons in 2018-19 for the Golden Eagles football program. He possesses the perfect frame for a perimeter receiver at the next level and his ability to high-point the football allows him to win contested catches. Despite having such great size, Strachan displays the speed to get behind a defense and threaten teams with more than just his frame. He shows soft hands and the natural ability to locate and adjust to the ball in the air. Where Strachan needs to improve is in his route running and short-area quickness. Charleston didn’t ask much of him outside of running routes within the vertical third of the field, so his route tree remains very limited as he moves forward to the next level. He doesn’t look smooth coming in and out of his breaks which limits his ability to create separation and get open. A lack of quickness in tight areas is the reason why the Bahamas native doesn’t offer much value after the catch. Strachan simply didn’t put much on tape outside of simply being bigger and stronger than everyone he faced on the Division II level. He is a big-bodied vertical threat who will excel in contested situations in the red zone but is limited in almost every other facet of his game. He will most certainly be an option on day three of the draft for teams who view him as a true red zone threat with the frame and speed to hopefully develop into something more.”

