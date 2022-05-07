What draft analysts said about Colts OT Bernhard Raimann

The Indianapolis Colts couldn’t believe it when offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann was available with their second pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft.

After grabbing wide receiver Alec Pierce and tight end Jelani Woods ahead of him, the Colts realized they had a chance to add potential starters to three positions of need.

Raimann may have fallen due to his age—he’ll be 25 in September—and the fact that he’s only been a left tackle for roughly two seasons. But the Colts have been impressed with how quickly he’s handled the transition from tight end to left tackle.

Here’s what the draft analysts said about Raimann going into the biggest weekend of the offseason:

Also, check out what they said about other Colts’ draft picks;

Dane Brugler, The Athletic (draft guide)

“A two-year starter at Central Michigan, Raimann lined up at left tackle in head coach Jim McElwain’s zone-blocking scheme, making the transition from tight end to tackle in the midst of the pandemic. Despite never before playing on the offensive line, he showed the desire and ability to be a quick study and started 18 consecutive games at left tackle for the Chippewas the last two seasons, allowing only one career sack (at Missouri). An efficient pass protector, Raimann plays with the athletic reflexes and natural center of gravity to mirror/counter rush moves with his stubborn hands. He needs to get stronger through his roots/legs and he would benefit from more explosive hands, especially in the run game, but he has a crafty understanding of his body posture and hand placement to establish his base and absorb power. Overall, Raimann is still developing his strength and technique, but he is a fluid, balanced athlete with the reactionary skills and awareness to match up against NFL speed. He is older than ideal for a rookie, but he should compete for starting reps in year one.”

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Link to scouting report

“With alluring athleticism and an impressive skill set, Raimann is just scratching the surface of his potential. His initial transition from tight end to left tackle occurred in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, making his rapid transformation fairly remarkable. He is a much better technician than he should be at this stage, but his approach is also mechanical and he could struggle against sophisticated edge defenders until he learns to diversify his pass sets and hand usage. Raimann’s instincts and fundamentals at the position are still in a developmental phase so bumps in the road are expected, but his best football is ahead of him and he should become a long-time starter at left tackle.”

Natalie Miller, Draft Wire

Link to scouting report

“Raimann’s quick ascension from tight end to high-level tackle prospect has to leave teams eager to get him into the weight room and under the tutelage of NFL coaches. He’s not far off from being ready to start, as his athletic ability and instincts help him make up for what he doesn’t know yet. He’s a tad older (24) than most prospects, especially for being this raw of a player, so that may scare off teams in the first round. However, teams should have no problem targeting him on Day 2, landing a potential starter at either tackle spot.”

Doug Farrar, Touchdown Wire

Link to scouting report

“That Raimann can already play at the level he’s reached with such limited experience at the position should be highly exciting to NFL line coaches, who probably as a group wouldn’t hesitate to get a guy with this much athletic potential and positional upside. Yes, there are things to work on here, and that’s completely understandable, but don’t mistake Raimann for a developmental prospect. He has the chops to start in his first NFL season, and from there, the sky’s the limit.”

Kyle Crabbs, The Draft Network

Link to scouting report

“Central Michigan offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann is an impressive developmental prospect who has all of the physical tools needed to become a plus starting offensive tackle in the NFL. Raimann is an international player who is originally from Austria and came to Central Michigan initially as a tight end while also lettering in wrestling and track & field.

Those athletic tools are quite apparent for Raimann, who spent his first two seasons as a TE on the roster and logged 20 receptions for 164 yards between the 2018 and 2019 seasons before stacking on weight and converting to play tackle. When you consider he’s got a two-year exposure to offensive tackle, it is easy to see why there’s such an enthusiasm about his projection to the pro game as he continues to master his new position. Initially listed as a 230-pound tight end on his 247 Sports recruiting profile, Raimann now carries more than 300 pounds on his frame and does so with only a few subtle clues that he’s added extra weight and hasn’t naturally been this big.

I like his projection best in a system that looks to weaponize his athletic ability on the edge—where his movement skills can help hit ambitious landmarks in the run and screen game and his mobility can help to shine and maintain pocket integrity when his offense looks to move the pocket. The three-year projection is undoubtedly higher than the one-year projection and in a perfect world, he may get a little seasoning on the bench before taking the field. But with his position and his likely projected draft status, I would not be surprised if Raimann was handed a starting role early on and charged with learning on the job.”

Tony Pauline, Pro Football Network

Link to scouting report

“Positives: Smart, tough offensive tackle with a large upside. Bends his knees and blocks with leverage, patience, and strength. Fires his hands into opponents and places them correctly. Anchors in pass protection and gets movement run blocking. Intelligent, picks up the blitz, and fights hard throughout the action.

Keeps his feet moving, stays square, and seals defenders from the action. Above average getting out to the second level and taking linebackers from the action. Keeps his feet moving, keeps his head on a swivel, and makes outstanding use of blocking angles. Easily controls defenders at the point.

Negatives: Lacks quick and fluid footwork off the edge, does not display much lateral blocking range, and struggles with speedy edge rushers. Overextends into blocks and often leans on opponents. Lacks top arm length for a tackle.

Analysis: Raimann was a very good offensive tackle at Central Michigan and projects to the right side in the NFL. He’ll also receive consideration at guard. He possesses size and growth potential and can be used as a power-gap lineman or even in a zone system.

Brandon Thorn, Bleacher Report

Link to scouting report

“Overall, Raimann’s age and inexperience are unique and present a bit of a conundrum for how to value his long-term outlook. On one hand, he is going to be 25 years old as a rookie, which theoretically gives him less time for peak play. On the other hand, he has a longer runway for improvement than other rookies due to how new he is to football and the offensive line.

Given how rapidly he has improved in such a short amount of time and how skilled he already is, the optimistic view seems like a safe bet. Raimann’s athletic ability, body control, balance and competitive toughness make him an immediate starter with the toolkit to improve over time.

Mike Renner, Pro Football Focus (draft guide)

“As crazy as it is to say for a guy who’s played the position for two years, Raimann’s tape is the most polished of any tackle in the draft.”

