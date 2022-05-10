What draft analysts said about Colts S Nick Cross

The Indianapolis Colts made a surprising move late on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL draft when they traded back into the third round to select former Maryland safety Nick Cross.

After making three selections on the offensive side of the ball on Day 2, general manager Chris Ballard and the rest of the draft room couldn’t help themselves. They had to find a way to get Cross to Indy.

So they traded a fifth-round pick (No. 179 overall) and a 2023 third-rounder to the Denver Broncos for the No. 96 overall pick. Doing so allowed them to draft one of the most athletic safeties in the entire class.

Cross is young and wildly athletic. He won’t turn 21 years old until September. Part of that is why he may not be a major factor right away, but his upside is also through the roof.

Here’s what draft analysts had to say about Cross during the pre-draft process:

Also, check out what they said about other Colts’ draft picks;

Dane Brugler, The Athletic (draft guide)

“A three-year starter at Maryland, Cross was the boundary safety in former defensive coordinator Brian Stewart’s scheme. He saw snaps in the post, slot, box and single-high and led the Terrapins in interceptions in each of his three seasons on campus. Cross has above-average speed, range and closing burst along with the play violence to stroke ball carriers in the alley or across the middle of the field. His cover awareness is on the rise, but his decision-making and discipline can be inconsistent, especially in man coverage. Overall, Cross is an inconsistent risk-taker, and teams will have to live with the ups and downs as he grows, but he has explosive speed and downhill toughness that come in an NFL starter kit. He is scheme-versatile with NFL starting potential from various alignments.”

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Link to scouting report

“Cross operated as the bouncer of the Maryland defense, playing with the aggression and explosiveness to throw opponents out of the club. He is a chase player who seeks to make a statement upon impact and has impressive stopping power near the line or as an open-field tackler. He’s a tight-hipped, linear mover, so flipping and flying are not his strong suit. He’s capable of matching with most flavors of tight end and will be most comfortable in coverages that allow him to play with a downhill trigger. He has the temperament, size and toughness to become an eventual starter in the league.”

Story continues

Natalie Miller, Draft Wire

Link to scouting report

“Cross has plenty of valuable traits in his speed, body type, and willingness to lay the lumber. He’ll be excellent at the next level when covering tight ends and closing routes off over the middle of the field. He’s a versatile defender who can be moved around, and teams will value his physicality and athleticism against both the run and pass. He should come off the board sometime on Day 2.”

Doug Farrar, Touchdown Wire

Link to scouting report

“Cross’ specific value to an NFL team is that you don’t see a lot of guys with his height/weight profile playing true free safety roles as much as he does. At the NFL level, I like him as a do-it-all guy whose blitzing adds an interesting dimension, and whose two-high deep abilities fit very well in today’s NFL.”

Kyle Crabbs, The Draft Network

Link to scouting report

“Maryland safety Nick Cross is a highly intriguing prospect who has the physical skill set of a starting free safety at the NFL level. Cross is dense and well built but also twitchy, showcasing some high-level athleticism in space and when needing to scrape and flow in pursuit of the football. I wouldn’t consider him a finished product by any means and his variance early on in his career may be too steep for some teams to feel comfortable with, but the potential here is absolutely undeniable. Cross, a three-time Honorable Mention All-Big-Ten performer in three seasons of play with the Terps, has been a starter since nearly day one upon walking on campus, playing in 29 contests with 21 starts.

Cross’ decision to enter the 2022 NFL Draft is a gamble on himself and his talent, but given the overall dynamics of this year’s group at the safety position, I can get on board with his potential and am excited to see where he lands. I do think he’s a highly scheme-diverse type of player who can showcase himself in the high post or in split-safety shells where he can drop down and get involved in the run or alternatively pattern match routes in Cover 7 and bracket routes. Maryland used him at times as a WILL linebacker in sub and other times let him drop down into the slot—near the goal line, you often saw him stacked overtop of tight ends and asked him to use his size to match in coverage. I think Cross is someone you can do a lot with, you just need to brush up on his angles and consistency closing in space and continue to work on his route combination recognition to help him continue to level his game up. This is someone I’d consider a long-term starter with proper coaching.”

Tony Pauline, Pro Football Network

Link to scouting report

“Positives: Athletic safety prospect on the verge of developing a complete game. Quick flipping his hips in transition and displays solid ball skills in coverage. Stays with coverage assignments, stays on the receiver’s hip out of breaks, and has a closing burst to the action.

Takes proper angles, displays excellent range, and covers a lot of area on the field. Shows ability over the slot receiver. Explosive hitter who jars the ball free from opponents. Shows good hands for the interception.

Negatives: Must improve his backpedal. Average ball production the past two seasons.

Analysis: Cross is a nice-sized safety and a good athlete who comes with a large upside. He needs to fine-tune his game, but he has the tools to develop into a starter at the next level.”

Cory Giddings, Bleacher Report

Link to scouting report

“Ultimately, Cross is a good defender who has the athletic ability to defend the pass along with the physicality and strength to hold his own in the run game. He will need to continue to work on his pass coverage in the NFL, but he’s able to play the pass from all levels. He has the skills to be a potential starter.”

Mike Renner, Pro Football Focus (draft guide)

“Cross is a young, rangy safety that can instill fear over the middle of the field. He just needs coaching to instill discipline.”

1

1