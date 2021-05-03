What draft analysts said about Colts new DL Dayo Odeyingbo

Kevin Hickey
·5 min read
The Indianapolis Colts made it clear that adding to the defensive front was a priority during the 2021 NFL draft and nothing was more evident than when they used the No. 54 overall pick on defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo out of Vanderbilt.

This was a shock to many, especially after the Colts had used their first-round pick on edge rusher Kwity Paye. With a number of offensive tackles to go before the Colts at No. 54, they felt it was best not to reach for a position of need. Instead, they decided to go with the prospect they dubbed “The Human Hurricane.”

Here’s what some prominent draft analysts said about Odeyingbo:

Dane Brugler, The Athletic (draft guide): “A three-year starter at Vanderbilt, Odeyingbo lined up at defensive end in head coach Derek Mason’s 3-4 base scheme, lining up inside and outside the offensive tackle. He led the team in tackles for loss each of the last two seasons and finished his career with 31.0 tackles for loss, which ranks top-five in Vanderbilt history. Odeyingbo uses forceful hands and outstanding length to create movement or detach from blocks, although he needs to play with consistent leverage to drive through his man. He has pass rush talent and operates with a competitive motor, but he is more of an inside track player than arc rusher, lacking natural move-to-move transitions. Overall, Odeyingbo’s recent Achilles injury complicates matters, but he has the length and explosive traits of a future NFL starter. He projects best as a scheme-versatile defensive end who can reduce inside on passing downs.”

Luke Easterling, Draft Wire: “The Colts double-dip with edge defenders after landing Kwity Paye in the first round, ignoring their massive need for a starting left tackle following the retirement of Anthony Castonzo. Throw in the fact that there were better pass rushers on the board (Joseph Ossai, Carlos Basham Jr.), and this pick is a strange one all the way around. GRADE: D”

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: “There was already a runway required to blend and simmer Odeyingbo’s enticing ingredients, but that process might be extended even further following his January injury. Odeyingbo is an eyes-open projection with rare physical traits and definitive flashes on the field that make it much easier to assume his ceiling as a pro. He rushes with a combative demeanor, but his unfocused hand work will need tweaking and polishing. Once healthy, the three-year starter could step in quickly as a rotational defender, but he might need to improve his overall strength in the weight room so he can stay off the ground and become a more consistent run defender. Odeyingbo will require patience, but his length and activity level should make him a bona-fide nuisance once his skill level and fundamentals catch up. He has future starting potential in odd or even fronts if he gets schooled up in his rookie season — even from the sideline.”

Drae Harris, The Draft Network: “Dayo Odeyingbo has played DE, he’s reduced down to a 3-technique, and has even played NT in subpackages. He has exceptional reactive athleticism, as evidenced in his body control and agility as a pass rusher. He has outstanding length and uses it to extend, disengage, and get to the football against the run. In the passing game, he is raw but has outstanding athleticism. He demonstrates excellent closing quickness to the QB, but could afford to develop a more refined pass rush approach. He has the athleticism to play in an even or odd front scheme. He can play 4-3 DE, 3-4 OLB, or 3-4 DT. His versatility is ideal for today’s NFL and his best football could be ahead of him in the NFL.”

Bleacher Report Scouting: “In a class full of high-upside, low-floor pass-rushers, Dayo Odeyingbo is the steady Eddy, as long as he fully recovers from his Achilles injury. His long (7’2⅜” wingspan) and wide NFL frame should be able to translate from the moment he gets clearance from doctors, though his upside is somewhat of a question mark. Expect him to join an NFL edge rotation, even if it’s off the bench; he potentially could play interior reps in pass-rushing situations”

Mike Renner, Pro Football Focus (draft guide): “Odeyingbo could very well be a household name by now if he went to a blue-blood program. Instead, he was lost in the shuffle on an 0-9 Vanderbilt team that gave him very few obvious opportunities to rush the passer. The first thing you see on his tape is a legit get off at 276 pounds — then the coordination in his hands. If Odeyingbo had to choose, bulking up to play inside would be his best bet. But I’m guessing some team will covet the versatility that saw him play 220 snaps outside the tackles and 208 snaps inside last year.”

Tony Pauline, Pro Football Network: “In an NFL that prioritizes versatility, Dayo Odeyingbo is one of the most enticing draft prospects this year. While he still has further development to undergo, the senior captain has a ton of potential. If utilized the right way, he could become a game-changing weapon on the defensive line.”

