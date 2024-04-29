Draft analyst questions Steelers passing on CB Quinyon Mitchell

The Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off another strong draft in 2024. The Steelers could have as many as three day one starters from their 2024 NFL draft class including offensive tackle Troy Fautanu. Pittsburgh selected Fautanu in the first round and they had several good options.

One of those options was former Toldeo Quinyon Mitchell and NFL draft pundit Tony Pauline questioned the Steelers pick of Fautanu and passing on Mitchell.

“In Fautanu, the Steelers are getting an athletic, mobile blocker similar to who they selected a year ago in Broderick Jones,” Pauline said. “And while it’s never a bad thing to have two of those players, they let the best cornerback in the draft slide by when they passed on Mitchell.”

It will be interesting to see how Fautanu plays compared to how Mitchell does across the state with the Philadelphia Eagles. We also want to keep a close eye on how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers use offensive lineman Graham Barton.

