Draft analyst offers NFL player comparison for Will Anderson Jr.

Will Anderson Jr. was one of the most dominant players in college football over the last two seasons. Now, he will look to translate his impressive skill set to the NFL. With the 2023 draft just days away, one team will have the privilege of seeing him perform week after week.

For fans that believe their team has a shot at landing Anderson, they need to get acquainted with his style of play. The best way to do that is to compare him to an already-established player in the league.

ESPN’s NFL draft analyst Matt Miller compares him to Von Miller.

“It’s rare that we can compare a prospect to a future Hall of Famer, but I think this edge rush pairing fits,” writes Miller. “Anderson (Alabama) is 6-foot-4 and 253 pounds with a stunning first step, powerhouse hands and an awesome motor. And when Miller was coming out of Texas A&M, he measured at 6-foot-3, 246 pounds and wowed scouts in space with his speed. Anderson — my No. 1 overall prospect — has the same traits to be a league-leading sack artist.”

Anderson is expected to be the first defensive player selected and will likely be off the board within the first five picks.

