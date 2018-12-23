Draft advisory board tells Dwayne Haskins he’s a first-round quarterback

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins has already committed to playing in the Rose Bowl, and he hasn’t publicly revealed whether he’ll remain in school for the 2019 season. But if he turns pro, the NFL thinks highly of him.

That’s the word from Chris Mortensen of ESPN, who reports that Haskins received a first round projection from the NFL’s college personnel advisory board, which is a group of personnel people that advise college players about where they’d likely get drafted if they decide to turn pro before their college eligibility is over.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Haskins has only started one year at Ohio State but has played very well this year, with a completion rate of 70.2 percent and 47 touchdown passes and eight interceptions. He’s also known as a smart player who was an Academic All-Big Ten selection.

Typically players who have first-round projections turn pro. If Haskins does, he’s a player every quarterback-needy team will evaluate closely.