Dr Sara shares tips for a healthy lifestyle on This Morning-.mp4

Leonard's cleared waivers and is rumored to be targeted as a free agent by multiple contenders.
Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen engaged in an incredible matchup featuring the top two quarterbacks in fantasy playing to a breathtaking conclusion.
Mike Elko will be making a return to Texas A&M.
Jalen Johnson landed hard on his left wrist after trying to throw down a dunk over Kyle Kuzma on Saturday night.
Teamer won't play in Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The supporting cast has completely fallen apart, and fixing it might mean risking a little friction with their star QB.
It's a great time of year to reflect on the things we're thankful for in the NFL, and Charles McDonald isn't one to disappoint.
Check out our full PPR positional rankings for Week 12 of the fantasy football season!
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde preview the biggest game of the college football season to date, Ohio State vs. Michigan in Ann Arbor.
Dino Babers led Syracuse to a 10-win season back in 2018 but that was one of only two winning seasons the Orange had with Babers leading the program.
Fantasy analyst Sal Vetri unveils his 9 findings that can lead to Week 11 fantasy success.
Andy Behrens reviews some deals that show who managers are willing to take a discount on ahead of the fantasy football trade deadline.
The sport that most clearly mirrors America isn’t the NFL, but rather its rambunctious, troublemaking, the-car-is-in-a-tree younger brother — college football.
The Yahoo Fantasy Football trade deadline is fast approaching. Sal Vetri reveals four players to deal and six to acquire.
After starting out 1-4, both the Bengals and receiver Ja'Marr Chase have corrected course.
Dalton Del Don delivers several players who could be foundational pieces when building daily fantasy lineups in Week 11.
Allen knows that Dorsey's not responsible for his league-worst 11 interceptions.
How to watch the 2023 Cricket World Cup semi-finals and final this week.
The Ravens' problems were fixable in the first place, and now arguably their chief competition has suffered a major blow. Plus, what happened to the Bills Monday wasn't Dorsey's fault, and it's time to find out how good Seattle is.
It seems Formula 1 was not prepared for what the weather is like in Las Vegas in November.