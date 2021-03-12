Dr Richard Freeman found guilty of ordering testosterone for unnamed cyclist

Richard Freeman

Richard Freeman, the former Team Sky and British Cycling doctor, has been found guilty of ordering banned testosterone to the national velodrome in 2011 “knowing or believing it was to be administered to an athlete to improve their athletic performance.”

In a verdict which could have huge ramifications for reputation of British Cycling and Team Sky, now Ineos Grenadiers, Freeman was also found guilty of “concealing” his conduct by orchestrating an elaborate cover-up.

The doctor, who has since quit the sport and now works as a GP in Lancashire, did not contest 18 of the 22 charges against him in his fitness-to-practise tribunal, which has dragged on for over two years.

But he had always contested the motives behind his decision to order a batch of Testogel patches from medical supplier Fit4Sport in May 2011.

Freeman told the tribunal he was “bullied” into doing so by former head coach Shane Sutton, to treat the Australian’s erectile dysfunction. Sutton vehemently denied he ever suffered from the condition.

In its written reasons handed down on Friday morning, the three-person tribunal determined that Dr Freeman’s evidence was “implausible”, adding it did not believe he ordered the Testogel for Sutton.

“As a highly experienced doctor, the reason Dr Freeman claims to have ordered Testogel (i.e., to treat Mr Sutton) was unconvincing in itself,” it said. “It stretched credulity that a high-profile, experienced sports doctor would order a potential banned substance under the Wada (World Anti-Doping Agency) code; yet, despite the significance of this, fail to make a record of the intended patient, the circumstances, and the proposed off-label use.

“The Tribunal found that Dr Freeman’s account of having ordered the Testogel for Mr Sutton required it to believe too many implausible, unsupported assertions, as well as having to overlook further falsehoods, on the back of those Dr Freeman had already admitted.

“The position therefore is this. In May 2011, Dr Freeman, the team doctor for a team of elite cyclists... ordered a doping ‘drug of choice’ for that sport. Upon its arrival he was dishonest about why it had been sent, removed it from the Velodrome, and it was never seen again.”

Freeman claimed for the first time last autumn that he took the drugs home with him that night and washed them down the sink but the tribunal noted that they only had his word for this.

“Bearing in mind the breadth of Dr Freeman’s dishonesty and the number of people he had pulled into it, the tribunal found his conduct incapable of innocent explanation. It was clear that, on the balance of probabilities, the inference could properly be drawn that when Dr Freeman placed the order and obtained the Testogel, he knew or believed it was to be administered to an athlete to improve their athletic performance.”

In a statement issued on Friday, Sutton said that he was 'saddened' and hoped that one day to identity of the testosterone was allegedly ordered for would be revealed.

"I'm saddened by the whole affair. I feel for the doctor; that he ever got into this situation, and I remain disappointed that I was used as a scapegoat," Sutton said. "It has caused great pain to both me and my family. But it also saddens me that this episode has cast a huge shadow over the success we enjoyed, both at Team Sky and British Cycling.

"I'd like to stress that neither I nor Sir Dave Brailsford knew about the testosterone order. But I think it's important to find out who the doctor ordered it for. Hopefully that will emerge from the investigation by UK Anti-Doping."

The identity of the rider for whom the testosterone was allegedly ordered has never been established, nor did the General Medical Council attempt to prove it.

Freeman has already been charged by UK Anti-Doping with two rule violations after he admitted in the course of his evidence that he had lied to them about the Testogel during their “jiffy bag” investigation. Ukad had a senior investigator present throughout the hearing. Ukad’s burden of proof is slightly higher than the GMC’s who only had to convince the tribunal on the balance of probabilities.